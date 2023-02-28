Singer/Songwriter Jim Tyrrell Releases First New Album in 9 Years “Box of Shells”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/Songwriter Jim Tyrrell has released his fifth studio album, and his first album of new material in 9 years! This album includes the singles “The Joke” and “Closing Day” as well as eight other brand new songs, and a Bandcamp-exclusive bonus track.
Says Jim, “The songs on this album are of various ages. Some were finished during the recording process, and some are almost 20 years old. Each is an artifact, a keepsake from a particular time and place - a shell collected on a long walk on the shore. Recording took place at my studio in New Hampshire, and at the studio of Tod Moses in Vermont. Tod provided drums and production of several of the songs as well.”
Jim Tyrrell has been a mainstay in the New England music scene for the last 30 years. He has written and recorded four solo albums (and two with folk trio The Midweeklings). He performs over 200 solo, duo, Dueling Pianos, and full band shows annually, and over the years, Jim has opened for Don McLean, Ellis Paul, The Avett Brothers, John Prine, and Weird Al Yankovic.
In closing Jim writes, “These songs are deeply personal, but I invite you to find your own meaning in them. And thank you for listening. “
In support of his new release, Jim will be performing many of these songs in concert. Explore Jim’s interactive website filled with exclusive instrumental tracks to accompany the album. You can check out that website here: www.Boxofshells.com
To purchase
Streaming:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jimtyrrell/box-of-shells
Bandcamp:
https://robojackrecords.bandcamp.com/album/box-of-shells
Press inquiries:
Billy James
To purchase
Streaming:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/jimtyrrell/box-of-shells
Bandcamp:
https://robojackrecords.bandcamp.com/album/box-of-shells
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com