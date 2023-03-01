R4G Launch Sweetest Shopping Reward $5000 for Luxury Bags to Help Fund Girl Gigs
Love supporting girls and luxury rewards; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girls work program and earn $5000 for Luxury Shoe Shopping www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund girl programs and will reward referrals for companies hiring with $5,000 Shopping Cards.
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with The Sweetest Shopping Reward; $5000 for Luxury Bags.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Luxury Shopping Has Never Been So Rewarding…Your Participation Helps Recruiting for Good Fund Work Programs Preparing Girls for Life!"
Recruiting for Good is rewarding only 5; $5,000 Luxury Bag Shopping Rewards in 2023.
How Women Participate and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Reward?
1. Women make an introduction to a company, executive, or VP of HR that is hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional.
3. Our staffing agency earns a finder's fee to fund our girls program and rewards $5000 for Luxury Bags.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Love to support girls in life; share our sweet luxury bag reward with your community to make a greater impact!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls and luxury shopping; then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Experiences; Handbags, Paris, and Shoes Too. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
