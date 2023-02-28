Prinx Chengshan Welcomes New Leadership
Prinx Chengshan has announced new leadership to guide the company's future growth and development.
This announcement comes at an incredibly exciting time for the company, and we are committed to investing in talent, innovative products, and tools to grow our customers’ businesses.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Inc. (PCTNA) has added Nicole Moore, Kevin Aftanas, Kevin Chen, and Kelly Peng, expanding its’ marketing, sales, and accounting divisions.
— Samuel Felberbaum, President of Prinx Chengshan
Moore has joined PCTNA as director of marketing and in her role, will oversee the growth strategy and execution of brand advertising and marketing activities for both the US and Canada markets. “Nicole will play a key role in delivering the total value proposition of our brand, products and services to our retailers and consumers including social media, communications, and managing industry events.”, said Ken Coltrane, V.P. of Marketing & Product Development. Moore is a career marketer with over 20 years’ experience, including 10 in the tire industry, with an extensive background in B2B marketing, product marketing, communications, and event management. Recently, she worked as sr. marketing manager for Midas Int’l and as a marketing manager for TBC Brands, serving as the marketing lead for its portfolio of wholesale tire brands. Prior to joining TBC Corp, she also held various marketing roles of increasing responsibility at a publishing company and law firms in New York.
Aftanas is the regional sales manager for the eastern region at PCTNA where he will play a crucial role in continuing to introduce the Fortune tire brand of PLT, TBR, and STR products and programs to distributors and dealers. He brings over 18 years of tire industry experience including positions held with Michelin, Hankook, and Bridgestone among other tire service and solution companies. “Kevin’s knowledge of the market will help to Drive the Fortune Brand Forward,” said Pete Salvan, VP of Sales.
Both Kevin Chen (Accounting Manager) and Kelly Peng (Staff Accountant) bring a strong audit and accounting background to the team and are dedicated to improving internal procedures to reach key financial initiatives. “This announcement comes at an incredibly exciting time for the company, and we are committed to investing in talent, innovative products, and tools to grow our customers’ businesses as we continue to demonstrate the value and benefits of the Fortune Tire brand across North America.", said Samuel Felberbaum, President of Prinx Chengshan. “I look forward to seeing their positive impact in the years ahead.”
***
About Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc.
Established in 2019, Prinx Chengshan Tire North America is a subsidiary of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co. headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Prinx Chengshan was founded in 1976 and specializes in the research and development of green, safe, high-quality, high-performance PLT, TBR and ST trailer tires.
About Fortune Tires
Fortune Tires is one of four brands manufactured by Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Company, founded in 1976. With their ever-improving technologies, Fortune Tires is devoted in all they do to pushing the standards of tire solutions that make every journey matter. Visit fortunetireusa.com for more information.
Ken Coltrane
Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc
ken.coltrane@prinx.us.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn