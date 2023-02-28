Councilmember Will Jawando Introduces the Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing (STEP) Act

MARYLAND, February 28 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Today, Montgomery County Councilmember and Education and Culture Committee Chair Will Jawando introduced the Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing (STEP) Act, cosponsored by Councilmember Kristin Mink.

The STEP Act addresses racial disparities in traffic stops and provides the opportunity for MCPD to focus on serious crime and road safety issues that align with the County’s Vision Zero goals. Under the bill, traffic stops for low-level, non-moving traffic violations as a primary violation would be prohibited. Along with limiting certain types of traffic stops, the bill mandates additional reporting on traffic stops, including the initial reason for the stop.

The Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO) 2022 report on traffic stops concluded, in part, “while overall numbers of [MCPD] traffic stops declined between FY18 and FY22, racial disparities in traffic stops have persisted or worsened over the five-year period.” The STEP Act is responsive to this data and the nationwide conversation taking place regarding limiting traffic enforcement to essential stops.

“Every resident deserves to be safe. Low-level traffic stops do not produce additional safety and have a disparate and detrimental impact on community morale and trust of law enforcement,” said Councilmember Jawando. “We’ve been very intentional about writing the bill in a way that focuses on traffic stops that do not impact public safety or our Vision Zero goals, which are all about making our roads as safe as possible for all. It would not limit stops for offenses such as speeding, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and other clear safety violations which make our roads dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.”

“Montgomery County is a leader on many innovative programs from police accountability to community-informed police training, and the Act is a step forward for our County in addressing racial disparities and resource capacity challenges within our police force,” added Councilmember Jawando.

Following the bill’s introduction today, there will be a public hearing tentatively scheduled for June 13, 2023.

The full text of the bill can be read here: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/Resources/Files/agenda/col/2023/20230228/20230228_2B.pdf.

###