“BEYOND THE HEADLINES: BLACK GIRL MISSING” Premieres Saturday March 4, 10pm ET / 9pm CT

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifetime Television has partnered with AMS Pictures to produce the one-hour special, Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing as a companion to the scripted movie Black Girl Missing starring Garcelle Beauvais.

Narrated by Garcelle Beauvais, Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing chronicles true, harrowing stories of young women of color who’ve vanished into thin air. Loved-ones of the missing discuss the roadblocks they have endured in their attempts to find their girls, and how they felt forced to take matters into their own hands. The special also features commentary from some of today’s most prolific, social commentators; including Angela Rye and Dr. Treva Lindsey.

As part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women campaign, Beyond The Headlines: Black Girl Missing highlights how law enforcement and the media generally handle cases of missing Black girls. African Americans make up 13 percent of the population, but they make up nearly 40 percent of missing persons. Yet compared to their missing white counterparts, the attention is glaringly disproportionate.

The founders of Black & Missing Foundation, Natalie Wilson and Derrica Wilson, are consultants on the special. They discuss how they worked hand-in-hand with the families, as well as the need for systemic change.

The special airs Saturday March 4, 2023 at 10/9C immediately after the scripted Lifetime movie. Beyond The Headlines: Black Girl Missing is Produced by AMS Pictures. Andy Streitfeld serves as Executive Producer, Brad Osborne Writer / Editor, Anietie Antia-Obong Producer and Kim Clemons as Showrunner. Executive producers for Lifetime are Amy Winter, Brie Miranda Bryant, and Nicole Vogel.

