The Great Discovery Unlocks New Possibilities for Humanity
TGD, powered by Six Sigma Social, Inc, is launching a global educational program to help improve problem solving, planning and performance skills.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Discovery, powered by Six Sigma Social, Inc, is launching a global educational program to help improve problem solving, planning and performance skills. It is for EVERYONE, not just big corporations and the elites at the top of them.
It’s no secret, the world is becoming increasingly globalized and interconnected. Educational standards, economic forces, media, and peer pressure work in concert to influence and shape what is presented to be acceptable thought.
Our children, in their most formative years, are largely influenced by TV shows and online sites where popularity and group think can shape their worldview and decision making for the rest of their lives.
As a result, many people today accept that their role in life is that of a mere “consumer” and “employee”. That is the life plan laid before the “regular people” in this world, and most don’t dare to express any thoughts that go beyond that. Speak or act outside of the convergent beliefs of the mainstream, and you are thought of as strange. Share your true-life dreams with others, and you may be laughed at by those who gave up on their own long ago. “Who do you think you are?” they say, “You can’t do that.”
“At The Great Discovery, we say… be strange, be laughed at….and be happy! There is a reason the elite are few. Let’s turn the tables!”
— Sandra Harry & Tim Taylor, co-CEOs
An organization by the name of The Great Discovery (TGD) claims to have an anti-dote for many of these limiting beliefs. It is a short and low cost course that is delivered online to people all over the world with live coaching support. It teaches the underlying logic processes behind the famous “Six Sigma business management system”, but without the math and statistics. The company represents that this course can teach practically anyone a proven way of thinking that can help them to accomplish virtually any project, goal or undertaking that they can put their mind to. The course outcome is what they call “YOU….WITHOUT LIMITS”
The TGD course content was originally conceived by Dr. Mikel J. Harry, who co-created the world famous Six Sigma business management system at Motorola in 1986. Those in the know agree that Six Sigma has been instrumental in creating transformational improvement in the overall success and profitability of some of the world’s greatest corporations.
Dr. Harry called The Great Discovery “the underlying cognitive roadmap that makes Six Sigma work, but without all the math and statistics. It is a personal performance improvement program for regular people, not just big corporations and the elites at the top of them”. Applying this proven way of thinking can help almost ANYONE attain a life of far greater significance, success and abundance.
The course itself is made up of 14 short, guided sessions of 10 minutes or less, along with exercises and activities.
There are also 8 live online coaching sessions with friendly professional coaches to walk through the applications and exercises. The course takes under 2 hours a week, and certification can normally be completed in 3 months or less. The course itself is shared via a monetized affiliate program, and qualified individuals that complete coaching certification can receive lucrative compensation for providing remote coaching support to learners.
The Great Discovery is also releasing its award winning “TGD Kids” book series and learning program for children ages 5 to 9. This will also be followed by “Learning to Think Leadership” for adolescents and teens.
On March 4th, 2023, the company will be hosting its Prelaunch Premiere Event at the Wyndham Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. The event will also be streamed worldwide via a Global Simulcast. Both events are free to attend. Register at https://events.thegreatdiscovery.com
ali mehdaoui
mehdaoui enterprise llc
+1 8482009192
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
SHOCKING - Billionaire Power Secrets. Dr. Money Interview Breakthrough