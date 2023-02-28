Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,042 in the last 365 days.

COURTS MOURN THE PASSING OF JUDGE REGNAL W. GARFF

Posted: February 28, 2023

Salt Lake City, UT – The Utah State Courts mourn the passing of Judge Regnal Washington Garff, Jr. and thank him for his exemplary service to the people of Utah for many years.

Judge Garff passed away on February 25, 2023 at the age of 95. He was born in 1927 and was raised in Utah. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1955 with an LL.B. degree and acquired a Juris Doctor degree in 1967.

Judge Garff was a nationally recognized pioneer in the juvenile justice system. He was the first judge to begin working in the Utah juvenile court in 1959.  He served for a combined 34 years as a juvenile court judge in what is now the Third District Juvenile Court, and as a founding member of the Utah Court of Appeals, until his retirement in 1993. Judge Garff also served as the first Presiding Judge of the Utah Court of Appeals.

“Reg Garff was one of the finest human beings I have known. No wonder he was such a luminary on our juvenile court bench for so many years,” said Judge Gregory Orme, Utah Court of Appeals. “He was empathetic, generous with his time, flexible, humorous, and fair. We came to the Utah Court of Appeals together when the court was first established, 37 years ago. He was the oldest appointee; I was the youngest. We elected him to be our first presiding judge. His office was right next to mine, and we got along fabulously although he was old enough to be my father. We served together for six years before he retired, but we remained good friends throughout the decades that followed. He truly was one of the giants of the Utah judiciary.”

Judge Garff was honored as Outstanding Judge of the Year, 1976; S.J. Quinney College of Law Award, Honorary Order of the Coif, 1978; Outstanding Appellate Court Judge, 1989; and the University of Utah Merit of Honor Award, 1999.

Funeral services for Judge Garff are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at 12:00 p.m.

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SANTA CLARA JUSTICE COURT VACANCY »

You just read:

COURTS MOURN THE PASSING OF JUDGE REGNAL W. GARFF

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more