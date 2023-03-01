Branching Minds Recertified as a B-Corp with Exceptionally High Scores
Overall Impact Score of 130 Makes Branching MInds the Highest Scoring Educational Support Company Globally
The spike in our overall score is a reflection of Branching Minds’ deep commitment to continuous improvement, and a business-strategy that is obsessively focused on mission.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branching Minds, a leading K12 educational technology company, announced today that it has earned recertification as a B Corp. Branching Minds received an overall impact score of 130, making it the highest scoring company across the educational support industry globally.
— David Magier, COO and Co-Founder of Branching MInds
Certified B Corporations (B Corps) are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Branching Minds has been certified as a B Corporation since 2015.
“We started Branching Minds as a way to make education more accessible, equitable and effective, and we are driven by our desire to have a positive impact on society" says Maya Gat, CEO and Co-Founder. "The fact that Branching Minds’ overall impact score is the highest across the educational support industry is humbling, and a reflection of our entire team’s commitment to continually focus on creating value for all of our stakeholders, including our staff, customers, and the education community overall”.
To maintain B Corp status, companies are required to undergo a rigorous third-party assessment by the non-profit B-Lab, to ensure that they are continuing to meet verified high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.
Branching Minds’ overall impact score increased by 47% since the last recertification, demonstrating the company’s deep commitment to growth and excellence across each of the five areas evaluated by the B-Impact Assessment: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.
“The spike in our overall score is a reflection of Branching Minds’ deep commitment to continuous improvement, and a business-strategy that is obsessively focused on mission,” says David Magier, COO and Co-Founder. “We are particularly proud that our score in the customer domain increased by 102% since our last recertification, reflecting our excellent stewardship of customers, the quality of our products and services, and the strength of our data and privacy practices”.
Branching Minds also received an exceptional score in the category of workers, which reflects its commitment to ensuring that the company prioritizes the financial security, health and wellness, career development, and overall engagement and satisfaction of its employees. “We have the most incredible, passionate, and talented team at Branching Minds, and we strive to have norms, guidelines, and programs that reflect our ‘people-first’ culture,” says Ximena Siano, VP of People Operations. “Our high impact score is incredibly validating to the work our Branchers do every day to nurture our culture and support one another. ”
Branching Minds is one of over 6400 Certified B-Corps across 89 countries. With this recertification, it is the highest scoring company across the educational support industry.
*****
Branching Minds is a leading education technology company that leverages the learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention through enhancements to their MTSS/RTI practice.
Since its founding in 2013, Branching Minds has worked with more than 216,300 teachers, 41,370 managers, 2,860 district administrators, 2,710 schools, and 220 districts across 32 states, to personalize learning and improve education for more than 1.5 million students.
To learn more, visit http://www.branchingminds.com.
Abigail Woodworth
Branching Minds
abigail.woodworth@branchingminds.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn