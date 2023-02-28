Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In College Station

TEXAS, February 28 - February 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of College Station, and Visit College Station will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Tuesday, March 7.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in College Station, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified

communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. College Station's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, College Station will join 40 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend.

 

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – College Station

Tuesday, March 7

6 PM

College Station City Hall, Bush 4141 Community Room

1101 Texas Ave, College Station, Tx 77840

 

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/590281076331717

 

Media inquiries can be directed to: Aubrey Nettles, Marketing Manager, Visit College Station, 979-764-5037, anettles@cstx.gov  

 

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

