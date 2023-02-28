Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Challenges Student Loan Repayment Plan At SCOTUS

Feb 28, 2023, 12:16 PM by AG Bailey

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect the Constitution and defend Missourians, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that the United States Supreme Court heard his challenge to the Biden administration’s unilateral and unlawful discharge of hundreds of billions of dollars in student-loan debt. At stake is more than the massive $430 billion-plus impact on the federal budget—the case poses a major test for the separation of powers under the Constitution.