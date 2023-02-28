Save the Date – Air Quality Rules Meeting on March 14, 2023

Please join us on March 14, 2023, to review and provide comments on the Air Quality Bureau’s preliminary plans and schedule for rule chapter changes associated with implementation of Executive Order 10 (EO10). The meeting will include an overview of the requirements of EO10, which requires state agencies to identify administrative rule chapters that will be retained or deleted.

The virtual meeting will begin at 1:00 PM. To register, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZcqf- uqrjkjHdSujalUP8seETFz0HgWwaVb .

The meeting materials will be available on the Public Participation website under Public Input – Executive Order 10 Implementation, approximately one week before the meeting date. Please contact Christine Paulson at Christine.Paulson@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-725-9510 with any questions.