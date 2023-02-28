40th Anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard's "Battlefield Earth" Celebrated at "High Peak"
Dave Chesson, CEO Kindlepreneur, presents a plaque to John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press, recognizing the 40th anniversary of "Battlefield Earth" by L. Ron Hubbard, in front of Pikes Peak, the story's central location.
Dave Chesson, CEO Kindlepreneur, recognizes the 40th anniversary of Battlefield Earth by L. Ron Hubbard in front of Pikes Peak, a location central to the book.COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a recent publishing conference in Colorado Springs, CO., Dave Chesson, CEO of Kindlepreneur, presented a plaque recognizing the 40th Anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard's epic science fiction adventure, “Battlefield Earth.” The presentation was made in front of Pikes Peak, referred to as High Peak in the novel, the home of the story's hero, Jonnie Goodboy Tyler.
In making the presentation, Chesson stated, "Here we are at High Peak. Congratulations on forty years of ‘Battlefield Earth.’" The plaque, itself in the form of a mountain peak, was inscribed with the following:
"Science fiction does not come after the fact of a scientific discovery or development. It is the herald of possibility."—L. Ron Hubbard, from the introduction to “Battlefield Earth”
Congratulations to one of the most visionary and influential master storytellers of our time on the 40th Anniversary of the bestselling epic novel, “Battlefield Earth.”
As a harbinger of possibility, L. Ron Hubbard correctly predicted the Kindle pocket computer library and the future of book publishing.
Dave Chesson
CEO Kindlepreneur
Rocky Mountain News interviewed L. Ron Hubbard just after the publication of “Battlefield Earth” and asked, "Do you think books will become a relic of the past? Will writers?"
Mr. Hubbard responded, "Books, too, will change. You will be able to carry your own pocket computer library. Later, the computer will be able to 'talk' to you and 'read' to you." He continued, "Writers will have to keep up with these changes, for there will always be writers as there will always be artists and musicians."
Dave Chesson created Kindlepreneur as a free resource to help authors reach new levels with their book marketing while also covering all aspects of book publishing on Amazon's Kindle. And thus, the significance of Chesson's last statement, "As a harbinger of possibility, L. Ron Hubbard correctly predicted the Kindle pocket computer library and the future of book publishing."
“Battlefield Earth,” one of the best-selling science fiction novels of all time, is also one of the most beloved, with praise from some of the genre's top authors:
"Pulse-pounding mile-a-minute sci-fi action-adventure that does not stop. It is a masterpiece of popular adventure science fiction."—Brandon Sanderson
"‘Battlefield Earth’ is like a 12-hour' Indiana Jones' marathon. Non-stop and fast-paced. Every chapter has a big bang-up adventure." —Kevin J. Anderson (co-author of the Dune Sagas)
"Over 1,000 pages of thrills, spills, vicious aliens, and noble humans. I found ‘Battlefield Earth’ un-put-downable."—Neil Gaiman
"L. Ron Hubbard was one of the big change agents of science fiction. ‘Battlefield Earth’ is a prime example, a character-driven epic that grabs you from the start and never lets go."—Douglas E. Richards (author of Unidentified)
"‘Battlefield Earth’ is one of my favorite works of science fiction ever. I've probably read it eight times or so. It's always in my top five. As a writer myself, I think about the pacing and the plotting of that book and just marvel that he pulled it off. It's really brilliant." —Hugh Howey (author of Wool)
For more information, visit www.Battlefield Earth.com.
For more information on L. Ron Hubbard, visit battlefieldearth.com/l-ron-hubbard/
