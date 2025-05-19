A Look at the Value of Dystopian Fiction as Cautionary Lessons This Memorial Day

"The Lieutenant" by Frank Frazetta painted for the cover of L. Ron Hubbard's dystopian military fiction "Final Blackout."

Final Blackout, by L. Ron Hubbard, is recognized as a forerunner of dystopian fiction, providing cautinary lessons for Memorial Day.

Before dystopian fiction became a genre unto itself, ‘Final Blackout’ set the standard.”
— A.G. Riddle, Author "Atlantis Gene"
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach Memorial Day, we recognize the sacrifices many have made to guarantee our continued freedom as a country. It also provides a time to reflect and look at alternate futures that could have been if not for the dedication of our armed forces. L. Ron Hubbard penned “Final Blackout” as a three-part novel, which was published in the April - June 1940 issues of Astounding Science Fiction and became one of the most influential military science fiction works of the twentieth century.

Science fiction is a very special genre of fiction. Its value is often as a cautionary tale, posing what-if questions with their potential outcomes. “Final Blackout” is one such case and was considered by Robert A. Heinlein “As perfect a piece of science fiction as has ever been written,” penned as it was well before any of the horrors of WWII ... yet predicting much of what transpired and even more of what could have come to pass.\

The novel’s lasting appeal lies in its timeless themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the human spirit. Themes as relevant today as when first written 85 years ago. Hubbard served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy and, as a World War II veteran, was familiar with war and its oft-required ultimate sacrifice. And so, when “Final Blackout” was republished as a novel in 1948‒after the completion of WWII‒ Hubbard added the following dedication, “To the men and officers with whom I served in World War II, first phase, 1941-1945.” And in the 1948 newly written Preface, Hubbard opens with, “When FINAL BLACKOUT was written there was still a Maginot Line, Dunkirk was just another French coastal town and the Battle of Britain, the Bulge, Saipan, Iwo, V2s, and Nagasaki were things unknown and far ahead in history.” [Click here to read the Preface in full.]

Interestingly enough, science fiction thriller author A.G. Riddle (“Atlantis Gene”) wrote, “Before dystopian fiction became a genre unto itself, ‘Final Blackout’ set the standard. Hubbard’s grim vision of a war-ravaged Europe remains as powerful and cautionary as when it first stunned readers decades ago.”

Before becoming an international bestselling science fiction author, Craig Martelle (“Battleship Leviathan”) spent over two decades as a US Marine, retiring as a Major. He wrote, “Who has a soldier’s best interest at heart? Who can protect them from the machinations of the political class? The Lieutenant is born into the role fighting through a dystopian world, taking unto himself the hardest task of all with the cold logic of military precision.”

The Lieutenant, the central figure of Final Blackout, states as he meets with a delegation from the United States attempting to seize control of additional lands as the World War continues in a dystopian future, “I am neither a politician nor a statesman; I am a soldier. I know nothing of the chicanery which goes by the name of diplomacy. But I learned long ago that there is only one way to rule, and that is for the good of all.”

What makes Memorial Day so important is its recognition of duty, honor, courage, and sacrifice. “Final Blackout” recognizes these principles while also making it clear what life would be like if we didn’t have those individuals who made the right choice to protect their ideals and their country.

Learn more about Lt. L. Ron Hubbard by visiting www.LRonHubbard.org/timeline/a-splendid-ships-crew.html

John Goodwin
Galaxy Press
+1 323-466-3310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A Look at the Value of Dystopian Fiction as Cautionary Lessons This Memorial Day

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Retail, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
John Goodwin
Galaxy Press
+1 323-466-3310
Company/Organization
Galaxy Press
7051 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-466-3310
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

More From This Author
A Look at the Value of Dystopian Fiction as Cautionary Lessons This Memorial Day
L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast Begins 6th Year
'To the Stars' 75th Anniversary Recognized by The International Association of Science-Fiction and Fantasy Authors
View All Stories From This Author