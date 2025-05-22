L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 Releasing with Two UK Winners

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 art along with the eBook, audiobook, and paperback

The release date for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41, which features two winners from the UK, is June 18.

For over 40 years, the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Contest has quietly been shaping the next wave of genre storytellers—turning starry-eyed dreamers into published sci-fi and fantasy authors.” — SciFiNow.co.uk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Kingdom continues to prove itself a significant resource for the future of science fiction and fantasy storytelling and illustration. “ L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 41 has published two more winners from the UK,” stated Joni Labaqui, the Contests’ Director, “making a total of twenty-eight winners from the UK.” Volume 41 will be released on June 18 and available in bookstores throughout the UK.For over four decades, there have been 28 winners from the UK in the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future competitions, including:1987 (Volume 3) Writer winner Eric M. Heideman1988 (Volume 4) Writer winner and international bestselling romance author Jo Beverley1989 (Volume 5) Writer winner and international bestselling hard science fiction author Stephen Baxter1991 (Volume 7) Writer winner Terri Trimble1993 (Volume 9) Writer winner and #1 New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Wein1997 (Volume 13) Writer winner Malcolm Twigg1997 (Volume 13) Illustrator winner Steve Turner2002 (Volume 18) Writer winner Tom Brennan2009 (Volume 25) Writer winner and Jim Baen Memorial Award winner, Mjke Wood2010 (Volume 26) Writer winner Simon Cooper2010 (Volume 26) Writer winner Adam Colston2012 (Volume 28) Writer winner William Mitchell2016 (Volume 32) Writer winner Robert M. Graves2016 (Volume 32) Illustrator winner Brandon Knight2017 (Volume 33) Writer winner Anton Rose2019 (Volume 35) Writer winner Christopher Baker2019 (Volume 35) Illustrator winner Vytautas Vasiliauskas2019 (Volume 35) Illustrator winner Yingying Jiang2019 (Volume 35) Illustrator winner Sam Kemp2020 (Volume 36) Writer winner and multiple award-winning author J.L. George2021 (Volume 37) Illustrator Grand Prize winner Dan Watson2023 (Volume 39) Writer winner Samuel Parr2023 (Volume 39) Writer winner Arthur H. Manners2024 (Volume 40) Writer winners, as the team writing sisters Rose and Alice Robilliard2024 (Volume 40) Writer winner James Davies2024 (Volume 40) Illustrator winner Steven Bentley2025 (Volume 41) Writer winner Andrew Jackson2025 (Volume 41) Writer winner Joel C. ScobergThe Volume 41 eBook and digital audiobook are available via Amazon.co.uk and will be available as a paperback in stores throughout the UK on June 18.Selected from a field of thousands of entrants from 180 countries, Volume 41 features winners from five countries: Canada, China, Hungary, the USA, and the United Kingdom. UK winners include Andrew Jackson from Surrey with his winning story, “Code L1,” and Joel Scoberg from Wales with his winning story, “The Stench of Freedom.”In their article concerning the upcoming release, UK’s SciFiNow wrote, “For over 40 years, the L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Contest has quietly been shaping the next wave of genre storytellers—turning starry-eyed dreamers into published sci-fi and fantasy authors with a legacy that’s as cosmic as the stories themselves.” SciFiNow continued, “What started as a niche writing competition has levelled up into an interstellar career-launchpad—complete with Hollywood glitz, pro-level mentorship, and an alumni list that reads like the table of contents of your favourite speculative fiction anthology.”Winners additionally garner interviews, print, radio, and television to assist in their career launch. SwanseaBayNews featured Scoberg in an article titled “‘It’s just like a dream.’ From Swansea to LA – The talented author taking the writing world by storm.” [ www.swanseabaynews.com/2025/04/26/its-just-like-a-dream-from-swansea-to-la-the-talented-author-taking-the-writing-world-by-storm/ ] While SurreyWorld featured Jackson in their article appropriately titled, “Surrey Writer Wins International Writing Contest.” [ www.surreyworld.co.uk/arts-and-culture/surrey-writer-wins-international-writing-contest-4956372 SciFiNow concluded, “But beyond the glitz and glitter, what makes Writers of the Future truly shine is what happens after the spotlight fades. The real legacy is in the community: the mentors who stay in touch, the lifelong creative friendships formed, and the winners who come back years later—as judges, instructors, and bestselling authors. This isn’t just about finding new voices. It’s about shaping the future of speculative fiction, one dazzling debut at a time.”Multiple award-winning author and Writers of the Future Volume 9 winner Elizabeth Wein (#1 New York Times bestseller Code Name Verity) stated, “[Writers of the Future] introduced me to a community of writers that I did not know existed.... I can’t imagine my life as a writer without the attendant deep connection to fans, other writers, and the Internet. Writers of the Future provided my initial lifeline to all three. I’ve never looked back!”Volume 41’s eBook and digital audiobook are available via Amazon.com.uk and will be available in paperback stores throughout the United Kingdom on June 18.L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future Contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 571 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 418 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have created art for over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, television shows, and documentaries.For further information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.WritersoftheFuture.com

