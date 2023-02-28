WhipFlip Awarded PACT Finalist for Technology Company of the Year
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhipFlip, the innovative AI technology startup that is revolutionizing the car-selling process by enabling consumers to sell their vehicles to WhipFlip instantly from the comfort of their own driveway using their smartphone, has been named a finalist for the Technology Startup of the Year Award by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital & Technologies (PACT).
PACT is a go-to resource for rapidly growing companies and a driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. The organization facilitates interaction, information, and education, providing access and equity to underrepresented founders. Thousands of startups apply each year for PACT's recognition programs, making it an honor to be named a finalist.
Roger Clappe, Founder & CEO of WhipFlip, expressed his excitement at the nomination, stating, "This is a phenomenal level of recognition for our company, our amazing team, and our customers who took the leap of faith by selling their vehicle instantly to WhipFlip in our earliest stages as a company. We all work tirelessly every day to achieve a much bigger purpose than just buying and selling cars. Our mission is to democratize and return the power to the consumer to sell one of the most expensive assets they own – a car. Our technology and service rid all tire-kickers, scammers, and unscrupulous dealers away while providing a frictionless at-home transaction - fully on demand. Everything else is being transacted via a smartphone; why not a car?!"
As a finalist for the Technology Startup of the Year Award, WhipFlip stands among the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the Philadelphia region. The recognition from PACT continues to affirm WhipFlip's mission as it expands throughout the United States. "We are proud to be a leader in this category and will carry the torch forward in 2023. We will certainly do it justice," Clappe concluded.
WhipFlip is excited to be a finalist for the Technology Startup of the Year Award and looks forward to continuing its mission to make selling a car as easy as ordering a pizza.
Krystal
PACT is a go-to resource for rapidly growing companies and a driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. The organization facilitates interaction, information, and education, providing access and equity to underrepresented founders. Thousands of startups apply each year for PACT's recognition programs, making it an honor to be named a finalist.
Roger Clappe, Founder & CEO of WhipFlip, expressed his excitement at the nomination, stating, "This is a phenomenal level of recognition for our company, our amazing team, and our customers who took the leap of faith by selling their vehicle instantly to WhipFlip in our earliest stages as a company. We all work tirelessly every day to achieve a much bigger purpose than just buying and selling cars. Our mission is to democratize and return the power to the consumer to sell one of the most expensive assets they own – a car. Our technology and service rid all tire-kickers, scammers, and unscrupulous dealers away while providing a frictionless at-home transaction - fully on demand. Everything else is being transacted via a smartphone; why not a car?!"
As a finalist for the Technology Startup of the Year Award, WhipFlip stands among the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the Philadelphia region. The recognition from PACT continues to affirm WhipFlip's mission as it expands throughout the United States. "We are proud to be a leader in this category and will carry the torch forward in 2023. We will certainly do it justice," Clappe concluded.
WhipFlip is excited to be a finalist for the Technology Startup of the Year Award and looks forward to continuing its mission to make selling a car as easy as ordering a pizza.
Krystal
Covington
email us here