Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 371,282 in the last 365 days.

Justin Ifeanyi Morgan, Producer of the Fantasy Drama feature, Exceptional Beings

Justin Ifeanyi Morgan

Eric Roberts as Poseidon

Exceptional Beings available to stream now

Insights into the mind of one of the people behind the movie Exceptional Beings. The movie is a fantasy drama that follows the slow existential crisis of gods.

The world we created, is the world they see, but now this world has a life of its own, with laws even beyond our reasoning”
— Poseidon - Exceptional Beings
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Ifeanyi Morgan is the producer of the Fantasy Drama feature, Exceptional Beings. His introduction into the industry began with the gameshow, Room Raiders (MTV/Viacom). He has been involved with HBO productions (Creative Services) that have peaked worldwide interest since the year 2005; namely, The Sopranos, Curb your Enthusiasm, The Wire, True Blood, Game of Thrones and a whole host of other productions with the company. Other TV shows he has been involved with include, The Politician, Pose, The Watcher, The Equalizer and Donald Glover’s upcoming series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Justin stumbled into the industry by accident, and ever since, in his own words, “This is where I will rest my shield.” He decided to produce “Exceptional Beings” after reading the script. He got latched into the authenticity and uniqueness of the script. He made up his mind; he will make the movie happen. The concept of producing is not anything new to the Nigerian- American Immigrant, who simultaneously, was making the movie “Almost Perfect” in Nollywood.

Asked how he felt after "Exceptional Beings" was nominated for Best International Feature and Best Screenplay at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), he said, “There are more movies to be made, more opportunities to be given, and more stories to be told.”

Exceptional Beings is a child, he holds up high and proud. He had to wear multiple hats to bring the feature to fruition. In lieu of Covid-19 outbreak, he had to wear the hat of Production Designer as well as Producer. Shooting the movie, in the heat of the historic Covid pandemic, with the death rate at the maximum and no vaccine or cure in sight, he tirelessly worked through the protocols and restrictions to make the movie germinate, with all the forces stacked against him.

He is a happily married father of a son and daughter. He shares his time between Georgia and New York.

Exceptional Beings is available to stream on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, slingTV, YouTube, iTunes and most streaming platforms.
Click here to view the latest Trailer.

Bruno Gandoy
The Gestalt Effect
Gandolbruno70@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Trailer

You just read:

Justin Ifeanyi Morgan, Producer of the Fantasy Drama feature, Exceptional Beings

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more