Justin Ifeanyi Morgan, Producer of the Fantasy Drama feature, Exceptional Beings

Eric Roberts as Poseidon Exceptional Beings available to stream now

Insights into the mind of one of the people behind the movie Exceptional Beings. The movie is a fantasy drama that follows the slow existential crisis of gods.

The world we created, is the world they see, but now this world has a life of its own, with laws even beyond our reasoning” — Poseidon - Exceptional Beings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Ifeanyi Morgan is the producer of the Fantasy Drama feature, Exceptional Beings . His introduction into the industry began with the gameshow, Room Raiders (MTV/Viacom). He has been involved with HBO productions (Creative Services) that have peaked worldwide interest since the year 2005; namely, The Sopranos, Curb your Enthusiasm, The Wire, True Blood, Game of Thrones and a whole host of other productions with the company. Other TV shows he has been involved with include, The Politician, Pose, The Watcher, The Equalizer and Donald Glover’s upcoming series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith.Justin stumbled into the industry by accident, and ever since, in his own words, “This is where I will rest my shield.” He decided to produce “Exceptional Beings” after reading the script. He got latched into the authenticity and uniqueness of the script. He made up his mind; he will make the movie happen. The concept of producing is not anything new to the Nigerian- American Immigrant, who simultaneously, was making the movie “Almost Perfect” in Nollywood.Asked how he felt after "Exceptional Beings" was nominated for Best International Feature and Best Screenplay at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), he said, “There are more movies to be made, more opportunities to be given, and more stories to be told.”Exceptional Beings is a child, he holds up high and proud. He had to wear multiple hats to bring the feature to fruition. In lieu of Covid-19 outbreak, he had to wear the hat of Production Designer as well as Producer. Shooting the movie, in the heat of the historic Covid pandemic, with the death rate at the maximum and no vaccine or cure in sight, he tirelessly worked through the protocols and restrictions to make the movie germinate, with all the forces stacked against him.He is a happily married father of a son and daughter. He shares his time between Georgia and New York.Exceptional Beings is available to stream on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, slingTV, YouTube, iTunes and most streaming platforms. Click here to view the latest Trailer.

