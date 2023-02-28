Acker Auction Largest in La Paulée History: US$15M of Top-Tier Burgundy, 20 Direct-Consignments from Burgundian Royalty
Lot 1787: 1 750ml bottle 1947 Domaine Faiveley Musigny in original wood case (est. US $5-7K) in Acker's La Paulée Auction
Lots 920, 921: 1 750ml bottle each 2007 & 2013 D'Auvenay (Leroy) Chevalier Montrachet (est. US $13-17K; $12-16K respectively) in Acker's La Paulée Auction
Largest global fine wine auction house to auction 2,200 lots of rare Burgundy for La Paulée celebration, March 2-3 at New York bidding parties.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acker, the world’s largest wine auction house and America’s oldest wine merchant, has announced the release of its Acker La Paulée Auction catalog, a compilation of over 2,200 lots from the world’s premier Burgundy collections and more, featuring Domaine-direct consignments from twenty of Burgundy’s preeminent wine producers.
The two-day sale on Thursday and Friday March 2-3 will be live streamed on the auction house’s bidding platform, with bidding parties planned at New York culinary hotspots Riverpark (March 2) and Marea (March 3). The auction is a main feature at the end of La Paulée New York, a week-long plus fete celebrating the great wines of Burgundy, which draws enthusiasts and collectors from around the world.
Highlights of the $15M auction, the largest in the history of La Paulée, include pristine collections of perfect provenance consigned directly from the cellars of Burgundy Domaines Clerget, Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, de Montille, Dujac, Duroche, Drouhin, Gouges, Jobard, Meo-Camuzet, and Roulot, Mortet, Comte-Liger Belair, Chateau de la Tour, Hubert & Laurent Lignier, Fourrier and their Australian project Bass Phillip, Faiveley, Dugat-Py, Comte Armand and for the first time ever at auction, Bachelet-Monnot. These over 200 producer-consigned lots alone are estimated to fetch upwards of US $1M. Rare offerings include a bottle of 1947 Faiveley Musigny direct from the Domaine estimated at $5-7K, and two lots of never-before-released 1988 Meo-Camuzet Richebourg and Nuits-Saint-Georges Aux Murgers vinified by Henri Jayer and estimated at $3.5-5K and $4-6K, respectively. From Domaine Dujac, magnums of 1995, 1999, and 2005 Clos St. Denis, (three magnums of the 1999 are valued at $12-16K), from Comte Liger-Belair a twelve-bottle vertical of Aux Reignots for $18-24K, and an exclusive experience lot for six guests at their newly opened wine bar in Vosne Romanee, La Cuverie, estimated at $24-32K.
Complementing the Domaine-direct lots are three of the world’s most exalted Burgundy collections which will draw considerable interest. The Collection of Andrew Vacchiano showcases 120 lots of Red Burgundy with sizeable offerings of Comte de Vogue, Clos de Tart, Roumier, Mugnier, and Ponsot, including a bottle of 2015 Roumier Musigny in its original wood case estimated at $12-16K. The Eclipse Collection, A Superlative Collection of Armand Rousseau, and The Cellar of the Emperor are filled with fine and rare offerings from Domaines Leroy, Jayer, Dujac, Roumier, and over 100 lots of Domaine de la Romanee Conti. Highlights within these collections alone are a jeroboam of 1971 DRC La Tache at $70-100K, a magnum of 1971 Romanee Conti at $35-50K, and a 23-vintage vertical of Rousseau Chambertin spanning 1994-2008 estimated between $55-75K. Additionally on offer is a magnum of 1999 H. Jayer Vosne Romanee Cros Parantoux estimated at $30-40K, six bottles of 2005 Leroy Romanee St. Vivant at $35-50K, and a bottle of 1978 Dujac Clos de la Roche at $6-8K.
The auction comes the day before the grand finale of La Paulée week on Saturday, March 4, featuring a masterclass on the wines of Burgundian superstar Meo-Camuzet led by the winemaker, a three-hour grand tasting at Pier 60, and a glittering gala featuring the culinary works of chefs Daniel Boulud, David Kinch, Gabriel Kreuther, and Melissa Rodriguez. Many of the world’s most esteemed sommelier and Burgundy experts will be in attendance alongside Burgundy’s top producers. Hosting the event is curator and founder of the festival, Daniel Johnnes.
Tickets to Acker’s bidding parties in New York are being issued in advance, and a few seats remain for the La Paulée events, available on the companies’ respective sites, also featuring curated wine packs and more. For more information, visit ackerwines.com/la-paulee, and lapaulee.com.
Other