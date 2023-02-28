Submit Release
FASTSIGNS Cincinnati - Highland Ave. Recognized For Customer Solutions

Custom Brushed Aluminum Dimensional Letter Sign

Madeira Optical Brushed Aluminum Dimensional Letter Sign

Custom Aluminum and Acrylic Dimensional Letter Signs

Custom Dimensional Letter Signs

Custom Window Graphics And ADA Signs

Custom Window Graphics And ADA Signs

At the 2023 FASTSIGNS National Conference, FASTSIGNS Cincinnati was awarded a 2022 Customer Solutions Award.

The FASTSIGNS team did a great job of helping us create an inviting and interesting space with the custom signs and graphics they created and installed. It feels uniquely our space.”
— Dr. Malinda Pence - Madeira Optical
CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the FASTSIGNS National Convention in Las Vegas, FASTSIGNS Cincinnati - Highland Ave. was awarded a Customer Solutions Award for their work on the Madeira Optical relocation project sign package. The logo, signs and environmental graphics were designed and fabricated by the FASTSIGNS team for a cohesive custom sign look throughout the Madeira Optical clinic.

The FASTSIGNS team worked with the Madeira Optical team to understand the project, colors, and design concepts and created a comprehensive sign package for the new space. They worked closely with the general contractor to coordinate sign lighting and timing to make sure the practice opened on time.

Signage included a lobby sign made with frosted acrylic, painted acrylic letters and aluminum standoffs with featuring lighting. The reception area featured a dark blue wall with brushed aluminum dimensional letters. The blue wall complemented the logo colors while the brushed aluminum letters complimented the brushed aluminum standoffs on the lobby sign.

Each room in the practice featured a custom ADA compliant sign with tactile lettering and braille for the vision impaired. The logo was carried through sidelights with a step and repeat logo design on clear as a distraction graphic into the lab area. The entry doors featured double-sided vinyl graphics to welcome patients as they arrived and thank them as they departed.

FASTSIGNS Cincinnati - Highland Ave. aslo added a custom recycled wood design element in the lobby with acrylic dimensional letters, new tenant panels in the existing illuminated aluminum monument sign and a cool street sign wall graphic feature to help patients try our their new glasses.

FATSIGNS Cincinnati - Highland Ave. was recognized on stage by Catherine Monson, President of FASTSIGNS parent company Propelled Brands.

Lane Pence
Fastsigns
+1 513-396-7446
352@fastsigns.com
