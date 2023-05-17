Madeira Optical partners with UC Online providing employees, dependents educational benefits
UC Online’s corporate partnership program allows Madeira Optical employees the ability to receive employer support when they enroll in a UC online program.
We're excited to partner with UC Online because we believe in lifetime learning and providing our dedicated team of Optometrists, opticians, ophthalmic techs and staff with opportunities to grow.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Malinda Pence & Associates, Inc dba Madeira Optical is excited to announce a partnership with The University of Cincinnati Online, providing employees and their families a high-quality online education.
— Dr. Malinda Pence
UC Online’s corporate partnership program is for companies seeking to provide high-quality education benefits to their employees, including Optometrists, opticians, ophthalmic techs and patient care coordinators, to support retention, boosting skills, and talent development. This program allows Madeira Optical employees and their qualified family members the ability to receive employer support when they enroll in an online program offered by the University of Cincinnati.
"UC Online is pleased to partner with Madeira Optical offering this scholarship that helps to develop, educate, and retain their employees through a high-quality, high-touch online degree experience,” said Dr. Jason Lemon, vice provost for UC Online. “Madeira Optical employees who take courses at UC Online will feel supported from start to graduation.”
Businesses, organizations, and agencies who partner with UC Online can offer this scholarship to employees and qualified family members. With over 65 programs offered online, employees can learn the skills needed for professional and organizational development.
UC Online is ready to work with your business, organization, or agency to form a corporate partnership. For more information about the program, please visit https://online.uc.edu/corporate-partners/.
The Optometrists at Madeira Optical are committed to vibrant local independent family eye care in our community. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://madeiraoptical.com
