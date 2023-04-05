Optometrist Joins Cincinnati Eye Care Practice

Dr. Jenna Stoffel brings a focus on medical eye care, myopia management and comprehensive eye exams to Madeira Optical.
We are excited to welcome Dr. Stoffel to Madeira Optical. She fits our profile of a medically-focused eye doctor with an interest in community-based eye care who is invested in our local community.”
— Dr. Malinda Pence
CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madeira Optical, Cincinnati's leading independent Optometry practice, has added optometric physician Dr. Jenna Stoffel, OD to their care team. Dr. Stoffel joins Managing Optometrist and owner Dr. Malinda Pence and associate optometrists Dr. Cayley Stout, Dr. Jennifer Kritzer and Dr. Cheryl Adams. Dr. Stoffel is an approachable and patient-focused primary care optometrist with special interests in myopia management, ocular disease care, and surgical co-management.
Dr. Stoffel is originally from Indiana, most recently practiced in Washington state and has chosen to move to be near Cincinnati area family. She graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana with a Bachelors of Science in Optometry and minor in Spanish. From there, Dr. Stoffel received a Doctor of Optometry Degree, with Honors, from the Indiana University School of Optometry, where she instructed first-year optometry students as an Associate Instructor of Geometric and Physiological Optics.
Dr. Stoffel brings experience in orthokeratology fits, hybrid lenses, multifocal contact lenses, and medically necessary contact lenses and she is skilled in the latest dry eye relief technology including Lipiview, Lipiflow, Inflammadry, and TearLab. At Madeira Optical, she will add Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT) to her dry eye scope of practice.
Dr. Stoffel has long been interested in community-based independent medical practice and was a member of the Private Practice Club during her time at Indiana University. She plans to make her long-term residence in or near Kenwood, Madeira or Montgomery and be active in the local community.
ABOUT MADEIRA OPTICAL
Madeira Optical is Cincinnati's leading medically-focused independent group Optometry practice and optical shop. It was founded in 1956 by Dr. Larry Spitz and continued by Dr. Malinda Pence in 2002. Madeira Optical provides family and pediatric primary eye care, medical eye care and operates a dry eye clinic and myopia management clinic.
