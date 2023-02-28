Michelle Palomera announced as Chief Growth Officer and Founding Partner
Strategic addition to company leadership accelerates NovusNorth's focus on growth in financial services and fintech sectors.
NovusNorth, the financial services industry's innovator of digital experiences, products and platforms announces the appointment of Michelle Palomera as Chief Growth Officer and co-founding partner. The newly created role will accelerate the growth of the company by identifying market needs and opportunities to scale the business.
Michelle Palomera will be responsible for accelerating how NovusNorth brings its capabilities and solutions to deliver greater value to the company’s clients, maximize business opportunities and drive growth. In her role, she will lead the sales, marketing and business development functions for NovusNorth.
“Michelle is a seasoned, creative leader with a growth record of over 30 years in the software, consulting and financial services industries. In this role she will strengthen our strategies to further support and unlock value for our clients. Michelle will build on our momentum to further accelerate the growth of the company,” said David Cowing, CEO and founding partner of NovusNorth.
“I’m thrilled to join such an innovative, modern consulting firm. NovusNorth has a unique value proposition to offer our clients in this uncertain market and I am excited to help take the firm to the next level,” said Michelle Palomera.
Over the course of her 30-year career in design, technology and consulting, Michelle Palomera has built, led and grown teams to develop and create market-leading and award-winning digital products and customer experiences. A former leader in several start-ups and public firms, Michelle has also led various acquisition, integration and strategic partnership initiatives through her prior leadership positions at Computer Sciences Corporation, ZEFER, TandemSeven, Genpact and Rightpoint.
She attended Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.
About NovusNorth
NovusNorth is an outcome-oriented experience consultancy that designs and develops digital products and business applications that are front-office and customer-facing. Capabilities include strategy, design, technology, and product management. Building on decades of experience helping firms compete and delight their customers, they’ve created a new way of delivering digital applications that starts with metrics and embeds measurement throughout the process. NovusNorth specializes in designing and delivering easy-to-use solutions for complex industries such as insurance, banking, capital markets, healthcare, and life sciences.
Learn more at www.novusnorth.com
