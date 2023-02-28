ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Name Office Pig on National Pig Day
CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
John Gage, (531) 510-8529
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will declare Wednesday, March 1, 2023 "National Pig Day" and announce the name of the metal pig that has taken up residence in the reception area of the Governor’s office. Since Inauguration, visitors have had the opportunity to put their suggested names into a bowl. Fourth-graders will be on hand to help Governor Pillen make the final selection.
This event is open to credentialed media.
What: Declaration of "National Pig Day" and name the Governor’s office pig
When: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. CT on Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln
Who: Governor Jim Pillen, fourth graders, and the metal pig
The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live.