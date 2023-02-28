CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

ADVISORY: Governor Pillen to Name Office Pig on National Pig Day

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will declare Wednesday, March 1, 2023 "National Pig Day" and announce the name of the metal pig that has taken up residence in the reception area of the Governor’s office. Since Inauguration, visitors have had the opportunity to put their suggested names into a bowl. Fourth-graders will be on hand to help Governor Pillen make the final selection.

This event is open to credentialed media.

What: Declaration of "National Pig Day" and name the Governor’s office pig

When: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. CT on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, fourth graders, and the metal pig

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.