Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day

LINCOLN, NE - Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff, today, on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“During Police Week, and especially today on Peace Officers Memorial Day, we recognize the tremendous sacrifice made by those men and women who have given their lives in the line of duty,” said Gov. Pillen. “We acknowledge their sacrifices and those of their family members, who continue to mourn their loss.”

Gov. Pillen marked the start of Police Week with an address to members of the law enforcement community at Offutt Air Force Base Monday morning. He will speak to law enforcement members from across the state, survivor family members and guests at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Grand Island on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m., during which time the names of three law enforcement officers will be added to the wall of remembrance. 

