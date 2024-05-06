CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for Early April Panhandle Storm

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen requested a federal major disaster declaration for Nebraska counties impacted by winter storm conditions on April 6 and 7. The request includes the following eight counties: Banner, Cheyenne, Dawes, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff and Sioux.

What began with thunderstorms and heavy rains developed into a system that produced freezing rain, snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions. The most significant damage was to power systems, including downed power lines. The five utility systems affected by the storm reported more than 2,000 power poles were broken or knocked down, in addition to damage to other system hardware. Some residents in the impacted areas were without electricity for up to a week. Other storm impacts included closed highways, downed trees, and some damage to local buildings and equipment.

A preliminary estimate puts the cost of damage exceeding $10.5 million. Federal funding approval would help cover costs to repair or replace public infrastructure.