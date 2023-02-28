Debut YA Science Fiction Novel, Escaping the Dashia from Rebecca Inch-Partridge, Releases March 14, 2023
The first book in “The Paraxous Star Cluster” series invites readers to root for the main character, young telepath Twyla.
I believe science fiction and fantasy has the power to challenge us and to inspire change”AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca Inch-Partridge's first novel, Escaping the Dashia, is a meticulously crafted, immersive young adult (YA) science fiction (SF) novel that explores the complexities of family, betrayal, and the painful feelings of being an outsider. The first installment of the epic “The Paraxous Star Cluster” series, the book releases March 14, 2023, from Black Rose Publishing.
— Rebecca Inch-Partridge
Escaping the Dashia follows young telepath Twyla, who is abducted by her mother and forced into her family's criminal enterprise. Now, Twyla must navigate the blurred lines between right and wrong, good and evil, and the precarious position her family has put her in. Rebecca Inch-Partridge, a longtime SF fan, writer and speaker at science fiction conventions, uses her world-building skills to craft a richly detailed universe.
"I believe science fiction and fantasy has the power to challenge us and to inspire change," says Inch-Partridge. “With Escaping the Dashia, I hope to engage readers in a thrilling adventure while exploring important issues such as family dynamics, morality, and justice, all within a universe that I hope readers will enjoy exploring as much as I enjoyed creating it."
Inch-Partridge’s short stories and articles have been published in several magazines, and she has received Honorable Mention in both Writer's Digest and Writers of the Future contests. She is a member of the Editorial Freelancers Association and Broad Universe. As someone who grew up imagining a more inclusive world for women in SFF, today she is a strong supporter of women in SFF as well as women in STEM.
“Don’t listen to the naysayers,” says Inch-Partridge says. “If writing is what you cannot not do, then don’t try to stop. Eventually, when the time is right, your dream can come true.”
Escaping the Dashia by Rebecca Inch-Partridge is available as an advance reading copy on NetGalley and for pre-order on Amazon.
ISBN Paperback: 978-1-6851314-5-6
Price: $22.95
About Rebecca Inch-Partridge
Rebecca Inch-Partridge is an author, an editor, and an avid science fiction fan who grew up imagining a more inclusive world for women in SFF. Today, she is helping to shape that reality. Her first novel, Escaping the Dashia, is a YA science fantasy, published by Black Rose Writing. Rebecca is a member of the Editorial Freelancers Association and Broad Universe, and frequently speaks at writers’ conferences and science fiction conventions. Her short stories and articles have appeared in several magazines, and she has won Honorable Mention in both Writer’s Digest and Writers of the Future contests. She lives in Auburn, California with her husband, their dog McKraken, two cats, four chickens, and one turkey. Discover more on Rebecca Inch-Partridge’s website.
