Aeronet San Francisco Upgrades to Larger Facility

The exterior of Aeronet San Francisco's new facility.

Long-established operation gains significant capacity.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide’s San Francisco operation has made a short move in order to upgrade, not only it’s warehouse capacity, but also its office space. The nearly 84,000 square foot facility represents an increase of about seven times their previous building. This allows Aeronet more space and more resources for logistics services, such as storage, transloading, eCommerce fulfillment, and distribution.

The new facility is located within two miles of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and within 25 miles from the Port of Oakland.

This upgrade for Aeronet San Francisco will help strengthen the company’s position in California, in conjunction with other in-state facilities (AKA “stations”) in San Jose, Los Angeles, Ontario, San Diego, and the Irvine executive office.

Contact General Manager Larry Coyle (LCoyle@Aeronet.com) to find out how Aeronet San Francisco can handle your freight and logistics needs.

About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

