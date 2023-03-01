Haven Senior Investments Welcomes Tim Cobb, VP of Sales & Advisory Services

Over 25 Years of Senior Living Brokerage and Advisory Services Experience Joins HSI

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments, the leading faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm, welcomes Tim Cobb to its family. Mr. Cobb will be responsible for the support of HSI’s wide range of clients and serving the senior living community.

With over 25 years of experience, and over $1B in transactions, Tim is a highly respected figure in the seniors housing industry. Tim’s expertise spans several large to small, start-up firms including GE Capital, KeyBank, Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, and most recently heading Berkadia’s Senior Housing Investment Sales team. At these firms, Tim held various leadership and sales roles focused on advisory, brokerage, banking, and development.

Following a brief sabbatical, Tim has joined Haven Senior Investments as the Vice President of Sales and Advisory Services with nationwide responsibilities for generating revenue through providing services including, brokerage, debt/equity placement, site feasibility, asset management and operations consulting. Tim prioritizes his faith while seeking to live out the principles of Christianity in his professional, personal, and spiritual life. He believes that faith gives a unique perspective on relationships and enables him to approach his advisory work driven by Christian values including integrity, honesty, kindness, respect, and compassion. Tim believes that much of the industry has been consumed by greed and has a genuine desire to help realign this industry with purpose driven and faith-based owners, operators, and investors.

“Haven Senior Investments is extremely blessed to have Tim join our mission and vision. His background, commitment to servant leadership, and his heart for seniors has fueled his service to the most vulnerable populations in the United States. He has demonstrated this commitment consistently over the last 25 years,” said John Hauber, CEO.

“For several years I have watched John, Robin and the team at Haven grow the leading faith based advisory and brokerage firm. Their principled leadership in the advisory field has been long due and I am very excited to serve alongside the entire Haven team”, said Tim Cobb.

Haven Senior Investments is the leading faith-based senior housing advisory and brokerage firm, whose focus is to provide and support clients with service and expertise to achieve their goals of buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating in the senior housing market. HSI is a subsidiary of HavenCo, LLC. HavenCo is the parent company of Haven Senior Investments, Haven Realty, HavenCo Capital, Haven Senior Living, and Haven Senior Developments. The company is headquartered out of Dallas, Texas.

HavenCo Introduction