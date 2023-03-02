Elected Officials Continue to Decry Wokeness

The Palm Beach Freedom Institute stands in proud support of free speech, and seeks to promote the vigorous defense of civil rights and civil liberties, which are essential and undeniable features of our American heritage. Professor Paul du Quenoy is a historian and critic, and has taught at multiple universities in the United States and abroad. He holds a Ph.D. in History from Georgetown University. Paul is the founder and president of the Palm Beach Freedom Institute. The Palm Beach Freedom Institute was founded in 2021 and engages unapologetically in controversial ideas.

The Palm Beach Freedom Institute Applauds the Rejection of Wokeness by three US Governors and the College Board

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Beach Freedom Institute, America’s most prominent think tank addressing wokeism and cancel culture, applauds the elevation of its vital cause in February by three prominent elected officials after U.S. Governors Chris Sununu, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ron DeSantis came out swinging:

 New Hampshire Gov. Sununu decried the prevalence of “woke cancel culture,” which he claimed sows “divisiveness” in American schools and communities. During an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation, Sununu noted that the government was unlikely to fix a “cultural problem.” Sununu said that cancel culture has created an “us versus them” binary in which “everything's a war.” He added: “That’s a cultural problem we have to fix in America and it starts with good leadership, good messaging, more hopeful and optimistic.”

Arkansas Gov. Sanders, in her response to President Biden's State of the Union, accused the Biden administration of pursuing “woke fantasies,” adding that “we are under attack in a left-wing culture war.” Sununu said he agreed with Sanders’s claim during her response to the State of the Union that there was a culture war being waged by “awoke mob that can't even tell you what a woman is.”

Florida Gov. DeSantis grabbed headlines this month with his continuing promotion of the Stop-Woke (Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees) Act, which prohibits educational institutions and businesses from teaching students and employees anything that would cause anyone to “feel guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress” due to their race, color, sex or national origin. In addition, DeSantis organized what some critics have called a “hostile takeover” of the New College of Florida, the University of Florida system’s Honors College, by appointing six right-leaning trustees to reform its structures and personnel.

In addition, the College Board revealed changes to its curriculum for its pilot African American Studies course earlier this month following backlash from Gov. DeSantis and conservative politicians, who claimed the original course plan included content that ranks race and gender in a way that they claim is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

“The Palm Beach Freedom Institute salutes these elected officials for pushing back against wokeism whenever it rears its ugly head,” said Dr. Paul du Quenoy, PBFI’s president.

According to a March 2021 Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, 64% of Americans – including 48% of Democrats – view cancel culture as a threat to their personal freedom. In October 2022, an identical percentage blamed “woke politicians” for recent increases in crime. Only 32 percent of Americans identify as “woke.”

The Palm Beach Freedom Institute engages unapologetically with controversial ideas, promoting education and public policy defending the principles of the American Founding, the exceptionalism of the American experience, and the free exercise of civil rights and civil liberties as protected by the Constitution of the United States. Visit us at www.palmbeachfreedom.org.