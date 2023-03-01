Canada selects FTI Consulting and Hubstream on Microsoft Azure for national cybercrime solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- FTI Consulting, Inc and Hubstream Inc today announced that they have been awarded the contract to build Canada's National Cybercrime Solution on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform through a competitively advertised process. This award follows a successful previous Phase 1 award to develop a proof-of-concept with the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) using the Hubstream technology platform.
"FTI Consulting and Hubstream are collaborating with the NC3 to deploy leading-edge technology that will protect citizens of Canada from cybercrime activities,” said Bruce Benson, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting Inc. “We believe our system design will serve as an example for national governments in crime tracking and deterrence domains."
The new cybercrime solution will help Canada's law enforcement agencies to use cutting-edge technology to collaborate more effectively to address a wide range of crimes including ransomware, denial-of-service attacks and many other crimes that put Canadians at risk. The massive scale of cybercrime reports in recent years has quickly made traditional approaches to coordination and investigation obsolete, as investigators need to operate in a rapidly changing 24/7 threat environment.
"The NC3's vision for a connected, coordinated national response to cybercrime is setting a new standard globally." said John Hancock, CEO, Hubstream Inc. "We are thrilled that they have chosen Hubstream's investigative platform on Microsoft Azure along with our partners FTI Consulting to deliver this critical capability for Canada".
Hubstream is one of the leading technologies on Azure for delivering secure investigative systems for both government and private sector customers and is widely used among Five Eyes (FVEY) and European agencies for critical applications. The software has been a native Azure service since inception in 2013, and Hubstream has moved quickly to incorporate the steady stream of innovative Azure cloud capabilities to provide compelling integrated experiences for investigators.
“Cybercrime presents a significant threat to Canadians and Canadian organizations,” said Derek Dobson, Defence and Federal Public Safety Lead, Microsoft Canada. “We are proud to work with the NC3, Hubstream and FTI Consulting who are using the power of Microsoft Azure to enable investigations, and to reduce the risk and impact of cybercrime in Canada.”
About Hubstream Inc
Hubstream is one of the world’s leading investigative management software platforms used by government agencies and global organizations. The Hubstream platform combines investigative case management, link analysis and visualization, and hyper-customizable workflows into one easy-to-use product. Hubstream is based in Seattle, WA with offices in Denver, Washington DC and India. For more information, visit www.hubstreamsoftware.com
About FTI Consulting, Inc
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.
Joe Milan
"FTI Consulting and Hubstream are collaborating with the NC3 to deploy leading-edge technology that will protect citizens of Canada from cybercrime activities,” said Bruce Benson, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting Inc. “We believe our system design will serve as an example for national governments in crime tracking and deterrence domains."
The new cybercrime solution will help Canada's law enforcement agencies to use cutting-edge technology to collaborate more effectively to address a wide range of crimes including ransomware, denial-of-service attacks and many other crimes that put Canadians at risk. The massive scale of cybercrime reports in recent years has quickly made traditional approaches to coordination and investigation obsolete, as investigators need to operate in a rapidly changing 24/7 threat environment.
"The NC3's vision for a connected, coordinated national response to cybercrime is setting a new standard globally." said John Hancock, CEO, Hubstream Inc. "We are thrilled that they have chosen Hubstream's investigative platform on Microsoft Azure along with our partners FTI Consulting to deliver this critical capability for Canada".
Hubstream is one of the leading technologies on Azure for delivering secure investigative systems for both government and private sector customers and is widely used among Five Eyes (FVEY) and European agencies for critical applications. The software has been a native Azure service since inception in 2013, and Hubstream has moved quickly to incorporate the steady stream of innovative Azure cloud capabilities to provide compelling integrated experiences for investigators.
“Cybercrime presents a significant threat to Canadians and Canadian organizations,” said Derek Dobson, Defence and Federal Public Safety Lead, Microsoft Canada. “We are proud to work with the NC3, Hubstream and FTI Consulting who are using the power of Microsoft Azure to enable investigations, and to reduce the risk and impact of cybercrime in Canada.”
About Hubstream Inc
Hubstream is one of the world’s leading investigative management software platforms used by government agencies and global organizations. The Hubstream platform combines investigative case management, link analysis and visualization, and hyper-customizable workflows into one easy-to-use product. Hubstream is based in Seattle, WA with offices in Denver, Washington DC and India. For more information, visit www.hubstreamsoftware.com
About FTI Consulting, Inc
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.
Joe Milan
Hubstream
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn