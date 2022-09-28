Hubstream Achieves SOC 2 Certification for its SaaS Investigative Platform
Hubstream Inc announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with AICPA standards for SOC for Service Organizations.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubstream Inc announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations. The examination was performed by an independent auditing firm, Dansa D’Arata Soucia LLP (www.darata.com).
“Our customers work in some of the most sensitive areas imaginable” said John Hancock, CEO of Hubstream Inc. “Achieving this independent certification allows us to demonstrate that our governance, controls and processes meet the most demanding standards, and allows us to continue to help investigators to protect their citizens and customers even in highly-regulated environments.”
SOC 2 reports focus on a Service Organization’s internal controls designed to meet its service commitments and system requirements based on the criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). In completing this process, Hubstream Inc demonstrates its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted compliance frameworks for service organizations and provides additional assurance to its clients, through an independent auditor, that its business process, information technology and risk management controls are properly designed.
The official auditors’ report provides a thorough review of Hubstream’s internal controls, policies, and processes for Hubstream’s cloud service. It also reviews Hubstream’s processes relating to risk management and subservice (vendor) due diligence, as well as the entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical & environmental security, and computer operations.
In addition to using Hubstream’s SOC2-certified SaaS platform, customers who are running their own ultra-secure cloud tenancies can deploy and manage the same technology in their own environments.
“The flexibility to deploy Hubstream in a variety of cloud tenant configurations is critical to our clients,” said Patrick Strong, Managing Director of FTI Consulting (a Hubstream certified partner). “With Hubstream Inc having achieved SOC 2 compliance, we know our clients’ data is protected by common criteria and trust principals in either a SOC2-certified SaaS service or within their own private cloud tenant. This ensures Hubstream’s security, monitoring and availability match the global standard our client’s demand.”
Joe Milan
Hubstream
email us here