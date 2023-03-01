AAE Speakers Bureau Celebrates Employee Achievements and Advancements
We believe that our people are what makes AAE Speakers Bureau the best in our industry.”DURHAM, N.C., USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All American Entertainment (AAE) Speakers Bureau is pleased to announce the achievements of several of its employees.
— Margo Dunnigan, COO
Jennifer Best, Vice President of Marketing, has been named to the North Carolina Technology (NCTech) Association’s Board of Advisors. The NC TECH Board of Advisors is composed of business, technology, and public leaders dedicated to the development of North Carolina’s technology sector. Advisors serve as a resource by providing guidance and feedback and assist with growing the impact and overall visibility of the NC TECH organization.
Additionally, Best was named a finalist for the American Marketing Association’s 2023 Ric Sweeney Volunteer of the Year award for her significant efforts leading events and programs for the Triangle (NC) chapter of the organization. She has served on the Board of the AMA Triangle Chapter as Vice President of Programming since July 2022.
Carissa Roets, CDP®, Talent Associate, has become a Certified Diversity Professional from the Institute for Diversity Certification. The Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® credential is a specialized qualification designation that centers on the day-to-day aspects of workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. It is a professional qualification process that is designed to enhance cultural competency and help an organization enrich its approach to equity and inclusion.
Maddy McPeak has been promoted to the position of Senior Sales Manager. In this role, McPeak refines sales processes and procedures while onboarding new booking agents to ensure future success with the Company.
Jasmine Carter has been named as Operations Specialist and is responsible for providing valuable process improvements and implementing efficiencies to improve productivity across teams.
In addition to the achievements of these individuals, the Company would also like to celebrate the milestone anniversaries of several of its valued employees.
Celebrating 10 year anniversaries with the company:
- Mandy Lubrano Lavadera, Vice President, Sales
- Katie Carson, Senior Account Executive, Sales
- Edie Boan, Director of Event Logistics
Celebrating 5 year anniversaries with the company:
- Richard Michelli, Chief Technology Officer
- Marly Black, Senior Director, Talent
- Marissa Hill, Director of Event Logistics
- Maddy McPeak, Senior Sales Manager
“We are extremely proud of the achievements of these and all of our team members,” said Margo Dunnigan, Chief Operations Officer. “We believe that our people are what makes AAE Speakers Bureau the best in our industry. Our employees’ commitment and dedication to our business is why we have been so successful.”
About All American Entertainment
All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $250M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.
For more information about All American Entertainment, please visit www.allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.
