J3 Consulting Welcomes Simar Johar as Chief Technology Officer

J3 Consulting, LLC (J3), a leading technology and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Simar Johar as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
With more than 22 years of experience in large-scale IT infrastructure and digital solution transformation in financial, healthcare, government, and public sector, Johar brings the skills of a strategic and solution-oriented technology leader. As CTO, Johar will be responsible for driving the company's technology strategy and shaping its future direction.
"We are thrilled to welcome Simar to the J3 team," said Jeannie Jones-Ledford, J3 President & CEO. "Simar is passionate about technology and a trusted leader with clear vision, integrity, humility, and empathy. He brings extensive experience and subject matter knowledge in Enterprise IT strategy, secure cloud architecture, and engineering across public, private, and hybrid cloud platforms. He is an expert at incorporating solutions that match the clients’ visions and goals."
Johar has a proven track record of leading technology transformations and delivering large-scale technology projects. Prior to joining J3, he served in roles as cloud solutions architect, strategic infrastructure subject matter expert, cloud delivery lead, and IT program manager for infrastructure and networks for Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Unisys.
Johar holds a Master’s degree in business administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. He is a certified AWS Cloud Architect and has worked on innovative cloud solutions across all the major public clouds, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. He is well versed in blockchain technology as well, certified on the IBM blockchain. He has been an entrepreneur, driving global cloud solutions, and has also been an advisor for a Web 3.0 startup focused on doing social good.
"I am excited to join J3 and work with such a talented team," said Johar. "I believe in the company's vision, and I am eager to help drive its technology strategy forward. I am confident that together we will continue to deliver innovative solutions that drive business value for our clients."
About J3 Consulting, LLC
J3 Consulting, LLC (J3) is a certified SBA 8(a), HUBZone, Economically Disadvantaged Woman-owned Small Business (EDWOSB), with more than 15 years of experience in providing strategic solutions for government and commercial organizations. J3 is a leader in effectively delivering support for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) Services, CIO Advisory Services, and Cybersecurity including Zero Trust Consulting and delivery, Advanced Data Analytics, Risk Management Framework (RMF), and Agile Project Metrics Development. For more information, visit www.j3llc.com.
