Read more about GBI Arrests Tattnall County Man for Death of His Stepfather

Collins, GA (February 28, 2023) – Carson Colbert, age 19, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his stepfather, James Eric Williamson, age 46. Additional charges are expected. The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate the death on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Preliminary information indicates that at 10:54 p.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a person being shot at a home on Lynntown Road in Collins, GA. When deputies arrived, they found Williamson inside the home and deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Williamson was reportedly shot by his stepson during a domestic dispute.

The GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Williamson.

