Former Perry County Deputy Charged with Rape, Official Misconduct

PERRY COUNTY – A former Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with aggravated rape and official misconduct following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, in December 2021, agents began investigating a complaint that then-Perry County Deputy Jonathan Kelly sexually assaulted a female during a traffic stop. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Kelly indicated to the woman that she wouldn’t be charged, in exchange for engaging in sexual contact.

On February 22nd, the Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jonathan Allen Kelly (DOB 12/27/1991) with one count of Aggravated Rape and one count of Official Misconduct. On Monday, Kelly was arrested and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $65,000 bond.