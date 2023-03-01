C3 Receives Montreal’s Top Employers 2023 Award
C3 Solutions is Recognized as an Organization That Has Built a Great Workplace Culture by Appointing a Head of Employee Experience & Company Culture
We wanted to maintain our culture and a fun and family feeling, but management had less time to take care of that on a day-to-day basis. So we decided to have someone whose job would be exactly that.”MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C3 Solutions, a leading information technology company specializing in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems, is pleased to announce it has received the award for Montreal’s Top Employers for 2023.
— Élise Crevier, C3 president
This award validates that not only is C3 Solutions the best in their field – software solutions for yard management and dock scheduling – they have fun doing it. While the company has grown in the past years, the goal of having a culture of fun, family and caring has never changed. The culture is so important at C3 that the company appointed Kelly Pearson as Head of Employee Experience & Company Culture four years ago to focus on its great company culture, develop and maintain a great employee experience and making sure C3 employees have the optimal conditions to perform at their work.
“We were a small company, and then we added employees and a management layer,” explains C3 president Élise Crevier. “We wanted to maintain our culture and that fun and family feeling, but management had less time to take care of that on a day-to-day basis. So we decided to have someone whose job would be exactly that.”
C3 offers all their employees opportunities for development. Starting with the onboarding process, each new employee is immersed in C3 – they meet people in every department, and they learn how each department works – their vision and their function. There are quarterly conversations between managers and employees about development and goals. But it’s really a two-way conversation with a strong focus on the level of fun and happiness they have in their jobs. There is even a buddy system for new employees, a touchpoint for the early weeks with C3. There are regular cinq à sept gatherings, a C3 band, board game and videogame nights, a volleyball team and a social budget for every team.
There are also many opportunities to help out in the broader community, with 6 charities helped last year.
Because culture is so much part of working at C3, Crevier admits they were nervous about working virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic and what impact that might have on culture. So while everyone was working from home offices – which were outfitted with ergonomic furniture by C3 – they renovated headquarters, getting rid of designated desks and creating a co-working space.
“We now call it the C3 House,” says Crevier. “We wanted our people to come back to the House, and we built a hybrid format where at least one day per week every team is together, and all teams see each other over a month-long period.”
“Happy people work hard, but they also feel like they’re part of something,” says Pearson. “It’s a very close-knit family. We have a lot of younger people after a recent hiring phase and many senior people who have been here for 10,15, and 20 years. It’s really great to see everyone work so cohesively together and be so generous.”
For more information on why C3 Solutions was chosen for this award, please visit https://www.eluta.ca/jobs-at-c3-solutions.
About C3 Solutions
C3 Solutions is an information technology company specializing in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients worldwide and across many industries, including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing, and parcel post. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 develops, implements, and supports the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. www.c3solutions.com
