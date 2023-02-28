Electric Wheelchair Market Expected To Surpass $4 Billion
At 1800Wheelchair.com, we believe that mobility is a fundamental right, and we strive to make it accessible to everyone. Our goal is to provide innovative and high-quality wheelchairs.”TALLMAN, NY, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People with mobility issues and disabilities look for wheelchairs that provide optimum comfort and assistance without much effort. The wheelchair market size was estimated at USD 6.5 billion in 2021. Multiple companies came forth with unique innovations and attractive designs to further aid the growth of the wheelchair market size and offer something for everyone. With the rise of eCommerce, if you are wondering where to buy a wheelchair online, check out 1800Wheelchair.com.
Despite the advancement in wheelchair technology, in 2022, manual wheelchairs led the global market with a revenue share of 61%. This percentage is forecasted to increase at the fastest CAGR due to the high demand for manual wheelchairs. Multiple factors contribute to this demand, such as low cost, easy availability, and non-dependability on charging.
However, not everyone can use a manual wheelchair, so electric wheelchairs will always have a place in the market. According to Future Market Insights, the electric wheelchair market is estimated to top $8 Billion by the end of 2032. This is due to the increasing aging population and the prevalence of muscular conditions worldwide.
Moreover, while the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operations in multiple countries, it greatly benefited the electric wheelchair industry. A significant rise in medical assistance was witnessed in COVID-19 due to physical weakness and the inability to move.
The increasing demand for electric wheelchairs is due to their ease of use, less operational effort, and rechargeable batteries, all of which are highly favored by the adult population or individuals with mobility issues who find it difficult to use their upper arms or body to move forward on their wheelchairs.
The customization and adjustability of electric wheelchairs also make them ideal for pediatric use. Children can adjust the wheelchair according to their size as they grow, which means the investment will last for a long time. Aside from this, companies have developed lightweight wheelchairs, like the Featherweight, which weigh less than 14 lbs and enable users to easily carry, store, and travel with the wheelchair.
“After selling wheelchairs for over 20 years and to over a million people, I realized that wheelchairs are ugly, heavy, and expensive. so we decided to build a brand that builds beautiful, lightweight, and affordable wheelchairs. In late 2018, we launched our flagship product, the world's lightest wheelchair at 13 lbs., and named it the Feather Chair. Our aim was to create a product that was customizable and offered users optimum comfort and mobility.” said Founder of the Featherweight Wheelchair and 1800Wheelchair.com owner, Joseph Piekarski.
Aside from this, a company in South Korea, Guru IoT, has invented a self-driving wheelchair. The wheelchair uses the principle of digital twinning and is stored with cloud-computing software that can access detailed maps and safely navigate the wheelchair.
Moreover, research is being conducted on smart wheelchairs with in-built health monitoring systems that will keep doctors informed about the patient’s health status 24/7 and reduce the need for caregiver assistance.
The growing adult population and prevalence of muscular disorders have made the wheelchair market lucrative and competitive, fueling novel product development that aids mobility.
1800Wheelchair.com is an online wheelchair store that offers multiple wheelchairs and medical supplies for disabled individuals to make their lives easier and provide them with increased mobility. Established in 1997, it is a full-service company that stocks wheelchairs, power chairs, walkers and accessories. They have also developed the lightest wheelchair in the world, Featherweight, weighing 13.5 lbs. For more information, visit https://www.1800wheelchair.com.
