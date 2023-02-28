CultureWorx Announces Acquisition by POWERS to Strengthen Strategic Alignment

Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CultureWorx Inc., the industry’s first Culture Performance Management (CPM) solutions provider specializing in defining, implementing, and measuring leadership behavior and workplace culture, is excited to announce its recent acquisition by the POWERS company (www.thepowerscompany.com); the premier Management Operations improvement firm focused on enhancing leadership behaviors and decision making that ultimately impacts bottom-line business performance.

Dr. Donte Vaughn, CEO of CultureWorx, comments on the news, "This partnership represents a significant opportunity to leverage the synergies within both organizations, coupled with our combined subject matter expertise and resources to advance how we serve our client partners nationally and globally."

The company's decision to partner with POWERS is rooted in strong alignment in how both companies foster operational and cultural improvement within businesses. In addition, their shared mission to be the partner of choice for organizations seeking transformational behavior change by helping their teams 'lead better together' underscores the acquisition.

Sean Hart, CEO of POWERS, adds, "We are excited about the integration of CultureWorx into our business, as we anticipate growth and advancement in the areas of technological innovation, change management, and leadership development strategies for our network of clients.”

As part of this acquisition, POWERS will continue to apply the Culture Performance ManagementTM (CPM©) behavioral change methodology originated by CultureWorx.

This company acquisition will go into effect on March 1, 2023, with complete operational integration achieved by the close of the 2023 fiscal year. During this transition, the CultureWorx brand will remain active as the business continues to serve its current and prospective network of clients accordingly.

Dr. Donte Vaughn, current Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner of CultureWorx, will continue to serve as CEO. In addition, he will assume the role of Chief Culture Officer (CCO) for POWERS, emphasizing strategic guidance, thought leadership, technological innovations, and subject matter expertise in fostering leadership culture change and optimization.

For any questions regarding this acquisition, or if you are interested in learning what more this transition may mean to your organization, don't hesitate to get in touch with us at info@thepowerscompany.com or info@cultureworx.co. For more information: https://www.thepowerscompany.com or https://www.getcultureworx.com.

