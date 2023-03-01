AMBROSIO AUDIT NETWORK AND ITS CHAIRMAN GIUSEPPE AMBROSIO
AMBROSIO AUDIT NETWORK AIMS TO GROW PRESENCE ON 5 CONTINETS BY 2025.
As a business owner, you need to know the true value of your company.Whether you're planning to sell, looking for investment opportunities, or just want to understand your business's financial health”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renewable energy could and will power the world by 2060. The world economy development needs to become more sustainable in a world powered by renewable energy at 100%. #Eni subsidiary #Plenitude acquired stake in Hergo Renewables. Hergo Renewables currently has a 1.5GW project portfolio in Spain and Italy. #ENI group has chosen to appoint Giuseppe Ambrosio as audit member committee in #Ergo Renewables due to his international experience in the Energy renewables industry and 20 years in practices with #BIG 4 and probably also due to his specialty in #Forensic Audit. Eni is a global energy company, active at every stage of the value chain: from natural gas and oil to co-generated electricity and renewables, including both traditional and bio refining and chemicals.
— GIUSEPPE AMBROSIO
Since Giuseppe Ambrosio founded Ambrosio Audit he has led his network to an unprecedented international growth thanks and supported by the #MONACO ECONOMIC BOARD. The MONACO ECONOMIC BOARD (MEB) promotes economic activity in the Principality and actively contributes to its development, MEB is a private legal association established in 1999, the #MEB is the operational arm of the Prince’s Government. Its work revolves around three key missions: Monaco Chamber of Commerce: supporting Monegasque companies and helping them to grow locally and internationally through a range of actions and services, as well as privileged access to its many networks. Invest Monaco: reaching out to wealthy individuals, investors and entrepreneurs and encouraging them to settle in the Principality. Giuseppe Ambrosio is a member of MEB since 19 December 2014.
The UK member firm Ambrosio Audit LLP is becoming the Statutory Auditor first choice for family businesses. The second mostly requested service within the Network is the company valuation service, not only for private equity deals, family offices, entrepreneurs dealing with succession issues, but also for contentious valuations in case of divorce and lawyers disputes.
Giuseppe Ambrosio declared on a public interview “The network is growing, and we aim to become present on all continents by 2025”. Recently Giuseppe Ambrosio was admitted as CPA to #SAICA on 8th February 2023 and assigned registration number 31803378. The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), South Africa’s pre-eminent accountancy body, is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading accounting institutes. The institute provides a wide range of support services to more than 48 000 members and associates who are chartered accountants. As of June 2022, the institute had over 48 000 members. SAICA members are business advisors, business leaders and entrepreneurs. There are 5/6 members firms that will be added but their jurisdictions and location is currently top secret.
On a personal note, Giuseppe Ambrosio became the special foreign envoy in Europe for the St. Vincent TIMES newspaper, and he will reporting mainly on sports and special events such as Masters 1000 Rolex Masters, Formula 1 Grand Prix, Monaco Yacht Show and football matches. #tennis #rolexmasters1000
AMBROSIO AUDIT is the registered brand under which several independent firms, that throughout the world, collaborate to provide audit & assurance, risk advisory, advisory, tax and related services to selected clients. Please watch institutional presentation of the group https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlPUlluhJXU
We are an international professional network of independent firms. Each Ambrosio Audit member firm and its related entities provides services in a particular geographic area, and it is subject to the laws and professional regulations of the particular country or countries, in which they operate.
You can try AMBROSIO AUDIT valuation services for free by clicking on the link www.ambrosioaudit.com/#valuation and with only 22 questions you will get a company valuation for free in your mailbox in only few minutes. Or mail the valuation team to valuationteam@ambrosioaudit.com
