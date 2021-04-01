AMBROSIO AUDIT LLP obtains audit rights in the UK
AMBROSIO AUDIT LLP obtains audit rights in the UK. Giuseppe Ambrosio appointed Global CEO, unveils the new logo of the Ambrosio Audit network.
Our logo was developed with lots of effort and is a combination of text and imagery that creates a visual symbol that is a big part of our brand identity; it is meant to be original and unique.”LONDON, KINGS CROSS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambrosio Audit LLP officially joins the international accounting practices network Ambrosio Audit.
The group now is present in three key markets: Italy and United Kingdom with audit statutory rights, accounting and tax services and in the Principality of Monaco for advisory services.
Giuseppe Ambrosio, Global CEO, declared last week “I am truly humbled by the recent ICAEW’s decision to grant audit rights and registration to Ambrosio Audit LLP on the 2nd of March 2021; the group is growing in difficult times and the choice to open up in the UK is a strategic move that is already paying off with our clients, we are the only group to provide seamless services in particular to HNWI and family offices in these three jurisdictions. Ambrosio Audit stp srl also obtained the ICAEW affiliate status, and to have an international group fully linked to the UK is quite unique and could an asset in the modern business world”.
Ambrosio Audit LLP, will focus on non-statutory audits for family businesses, family offices and HNWI’s with interest in UK entities and International tax. Statutory audits and consolidated IFRS audits will also play a considerable role for its development.
About the founding Partner of Ambrosio Audit LLP, Giuseppe Ambrosio, holds several appointments currently Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Honorary Consul in Monaco, Business Tourism Honorary Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco, Monaco authorized Advisor, ICAEW (institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales) contact point for Monaco, Board member at AIIM-Association of Italian entrepreneurs of the Principality of Monaco, President of Monaco single and multi-Family office International association; as former big four financial services audit partner, Giuseppe Ambrosio has over 20 years of international experience in audit, compliance, internal controls, tax and advisory services. As of today, he is registered as an Auditor in Italy (Revisore Legale), Certified Public Accountant in Italy (Dottore Commercialista) and as a Chartered Accountant in the UK (ICAEW). He is qualified to teach Economics and Law in secondary schools, and in the course of his professional career, has developed extensive expertise not only in the financial sector but also in other areas by providing professional advice in the shipping and financial services sector. In addition, he has led projects relating to the conversion to international accounting standards, consulting projects for family offices and outsourced internal control projects for the financial sector: banks and asset management companies. His unique personal and professional network make him an ideal business partner for your future and present national and International Private Equity deals and also advisory board positions.
Giuseppe Ambrosio is well known in the HNWI international community and here few links to some of his TV interviews.
The network has now grown and is present in three juridisctions:
Giuseppe Ambrosio, Global CEO, not long after his appointment has approved the network logo, and declared “Logos are key to develop a brand strategy and our competitors are also investing significant resources into media and branding, I am very happy with the results and I truly hope it will grab attention, will make a strong first impression, will be memorable, will foster brand loyalty, and will be recognized by our clients".
