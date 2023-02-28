PSS Harlem Quilters' Exhibition Honors Legacy of Black History and Women
Members of the Quilting Divas stand in front of their collaborative quilt titled "The Underground Railroad Quilt." Each block represents messages left for escaping slaves.
Work of Quilting Divas on Display Through March 16
You sit in your house doing this, you want to be able to show your work.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For The Quilting Divas in Harlem, quilting isn’t just a craft – it’s a way to celebrate their roots and give back to the community. PSS Harlem Center is hosting their current exhibition through March 16. It's entitled "The Legacy of Quilting: Honoring the Legacy of Black History and Women."
— Delores Frazire, member of the Quilting Divas
The month-long exhibit, which opened Feb. 16, spans multiple rooms of the Older Adult Center space and is hung with quilts of all colors and patchwork variety. Many touch on aspects of the Black experience in the United States such as Black history, science, art, and pop culture.
One of the “Divas,” Delores Frazire, spoke on how special it is to have the quilts displayed together in public. “You sit in your house doing this, you want to be able to show your work. It’s not that we’re going to sell them, it’s just the idea of letting people see what we do and enjoy it,” she says.
Many of the quilts made by The Quilting Divas have been donated to children's hospitals and daycare centers, a gesture that adds meaning to their craft.
“You walk around for months feeling great. Babies grab that quilt, and it’s a sense of security,” Frazire adds.
As family members, friends, and strangers entered the colorful space, six of the “Divas” stood in front of a patchwork quilt they made titled “The Underground Railroad Quilt.” Each block was created individually before being pieced together, and represents a message left for escaping slaves.
There was a large sense of pride, excitement, and remembering in the space. One of the group members, Judy Deal-Sawyer, passed away in August of 2022. A memorial statement and pink balloon hang above two of the quilts she made, one touching on the work of Ida B. Wells and another depicting the film Black Panther. Some of Judy’s family members were present to celebrate her work and her involvement in the group during her life.
The quilters are looking for more divas to join their group so they can continue to do the work and give back to the community in a greater capacity. They meet periodically at the PSS Harlem Older Adult Center, which offers a full array of free programming Monday through Friday for older adults, including painting, exercise, computer skills and technology classes.
The public can view the exhibition at the PSS Harlem Older Adult Center, 127 W 127th St., Room 125 in the Olivia D. Dempsey Building. The exhibition runs through March 16. Call Chrishema Clarke at 212-222-3232 to make appointments for viewing. Small groups of all ages are invited. Admission is free.
PSS operates 10 older adult centers throughout Upper Manhattan and the Bronx. Through innovative and comprehensive programming, PSS helps older adults stay healthy, engaged, and connected. For more information and to find a center near you, visit pssusa.org/centers. Through PSS Life! University, it also offers a full schedule of online classes. Visit the Career page to find current openings at https://pssusa.org/careers/.
