Dr. Gayla Sylvain, MD, is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Dr. Gayla Sylvain, MD, Internist is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award.
I enjoy working with adults of all ages and helping to devise treatment plans that will offer them the best results...”STOCKBRIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gayla Sylvain, MD, Internist is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
— Dr. Gayla Sylvain
WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Gayla Sylvain has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Sylvain strives to enhance his patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Dr. Sylvain is dedicated to offering the most advanced longevity care available. She has dedicated her career to helping people enjoy the benefits of good health and quality life – using her state-of-the-art noninvasive techniques to deliver the most advanced treatment.
“I enjoy working with adults of all ages and helping to devise treatment plans that will offer them the best results – whether I’m treating illnesses, preventing illnesses, or simply helping you look better and gain more confidence. I find the most rewarding part is the gratitude expressed by patients when they feel better, overcome a health challenge or reach a personal goal.”
Delia Passi, Founder of the Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Dr. Gayla Sylvain received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and completed her residency training in internal medicine at Emory University. Sylvain received further post-residency training in laser technology, nonsurgical aesthetic procedures, and phlebology (vein treatments), and she is dual board-certified in anti-aging medicine and internal medicine.
https://www.eagleslandinglongevity.com/provider/gayla-sylvain-md
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patient’s health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
Dr. Gayla Sylvain
Eagle's Landing Longevity Center
+1 770-389-0734
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram