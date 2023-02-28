With RetailNext Partnership, Peltz Shoes Gets a Data-Driven Upgrade
Footwear brand leverages AI analytics to streamline operations and optimize the customer experience.
Partnering with RetailNext lets us put accurate data at our managers' fingertips in real-time, empowering them to elevate customer service and support our sales associates.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peltz Shoes, a multichannel merchant of stylish, high-quality, and comfortable footwear, today announced a strategic partnership with RetailNext, the leading analytics solution for brick-and-mortar retailers, to optimize resource management, deliver personalized customer experiences, and boost sales. Peltz Shoes is using RetailNext's revolutionary traffic solution to capture and analyze comprehensive real-time data on shopper activity across its stores, empowering managers and associates to elevate performance and drive better results at all levels.
— Cadi Bierwagen, VP Customer Experience & Operations at Peltz Shoes
Founded in 1957, Peltz Shoes is known for carrying a wide range of shoes in hard-to-find sizes, and for combining excellent customer service with unbeatable value. Offering more than 250,000 shoes from over 150 top brands, Peltz relies on a team of knowledgeable sales staff who work without commission to ensure that customers never feel pressured or rushed. Over the past decade, the company has modernized its operations with an expanded warehouse and new e-commerce capabilities, while continuing to prioritize its retail locations where associates help customers find the perfect fit.
That’s where RetailNext’s solutions come in: the company’s Traffic 2.0 solution uses sophisticated sensors and AI analysis to generate second-by-second foot-traffic data across Peltz’s entire retail network. Powered by RetailNext’s proprietary Aurora sensor, Traffic 2.0 uses AI and deep learning to monitor customer activity without compromising shoppers’ privacy. Managers and associates can use an intuitive dashboard to access key metrics including visit duration, unique traffic, and visit frequency, helping them troubleshoot security issues, manage resources on the fly, and exceed customer expectations for personalized experiences.
RetailNext’s real-time data also empowers store managers to use smart scheduling tools to optimize the customer experience and boost sales. Daily data on store-traffic "power hours" enable managers to optimize payroll-to-sales and labor-per-shopper ratios, and to fine-tune staffing levels — such as by adding staff during busy periods, or extending hours on certain evenings — depending on store-specific footfall data. The result: less stress for workers, less waiting in line for customers, and better results for everyone.
"Caring for our customers and our staff are core values at Peltz Shoes, and that demands a deep understanding of the unique conditions inside each of our stores," said Cadi Bierwagen, VP Customer Experience & Operations at Peltz Shoes. "Partnering with RetailNext lets us put accurate data at our managers' fingertips in real-time, empowering them to elevate customer service and support our sales associates. We’ve always paid close attention to store traffic, but now our teams can draw on real-world data to make smarter decisions across our entire network. For a company like Peltz Shoes, that’s revolutionary.”
"Peltz Shoes has a well-deserved reputation for great products and incredible customer service, and we’re delighted to be helping to level up the in-store experience and unlock the full potential of Peltz’s frontline teams,” said Sergio Gutierrez, RetailNext CRO. "Our analytics solutions give brick-and-mortar retailers the data-driven insights they need to build more efficient operations systems and create delightful experiences for shoppers — and that’s the secret to success in today’s retail environment."
About Peltz Shoes
Peltz Shoes is a multichannel merchant of high-quality, styled, and comfort-oriented footwear at a fair price. In 1957 Peltz Shoes’ first location opened in St. Petersburg, FL, and has provided customers "A perfect fit" every time by providing sizes, service, savings, and selection to their customers. Peltz Shoes carries products from more than 150 top brands including Clarks, Sperry, Merrell, New Balance, Asics, Rockport, Ecco, Dockers, Naot, La Plume, Josef Seibel, Kenneth Cole, BOC, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.peltzshoes.com/.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
email us here