Darry Ring Introduces the Concept of ID Verification Ring
Darry Ring (SZSE:301177)NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxury engagement ring brand, Darry Ring (also known as DR Ring), pioneered the concept of ID Verification Ring to assist today’s young people in making the most prudent decision, when it comes to realizing the romantic love of one true love.
About ID Verification Ring
ID Verification Ring refer to Darry Ring engagement ring, which is identity-based ring that requires consumers to verify identity while making their initial diamond engagement ring purchase at Darry Ring.
Identity verification is one of the most prominent features that sets Darry Ring ID Verification Ring apart from other engagement ring brands. Its system will demand a legitimate photo ID and a frontal photo of the consumer before payment for the verification of the accuracy of the material. However, the transaction will be closed automatically if the consumer has already purchased a diamond engagement ring from Darry Ring.
According to Darry Ring, the ID Verification Ring is set for its brand rule that a person can buy only one DR diamond ring in a lifetime.
History of Darry Ring ID Verification Ring
Darry Ring was born at the beginning of the 21st century when people lost confidence in love, which inspired Darry Ring to take the initiative to “make love better”. The development of Internet technology at the beginning of the 21st century sped up the information dissemination and improved its transparency. Various social events such as betrayal, couple conflicts and family conflicts surfaced in front of the public, exploiting people’s longing and expectation for true love.
Darry Ring, who was born in this era, on the other hand, has always believed that true love has existed and that the ideal form of love is to have only one partner throughout one’s lifetime. Tony & Wendy, the founders of Darry Ring, thought of the ID number as the closest thing to the uniqueness of a lifetime. Every person on earth has a unique ID number, which is consistent with the brand’s ideology. Therefore, they made ID verification a requirement of the brand rule and established a limit of one exclusive DR diamond ring purchase per person per lifetime using the ID card. This is how the ID verification ring idea was developed.
How Does ID Verification Ring Fulfill a Lifetime Commitment?
Identity verification is done during the process of purchasing a DR diamond engagement ring. The major purpose of this phase, according to the official website, is to determine whether you are a first-time purchaser.
The marketing manager of the brand states that, “While it is a characteristic that distinguishes Darry Ring from other engagement ring brand, identity verification is merely one component of the ID verification ring. We have also introduced a True Love Agreement signing process and a True Love Inquiry System, designed to give true love believers the assurance of a lifetime commitment and the ultimate security.”
“True Love Agreement is an agreement that users need to sign after making a purchase. It serves as proof of their firm choice for one other and the lifetime commitment they have made. By signing the True Love Agreement separately, you and your partner are signifying that you have chosen each other as soulmates and will stay together for life in the presence of Darry Ring.” The marketing manager continued.
The brand has also introduced the True Love Inquiry System to assist consumers in testing their true love. By inputting the buyer’s ID number and the registered email address, you can access the True Love Agreement and purchase history on the official website.
How Does the ID Verification Ring Protect Personal Privacy?
Despite the novelty of identity verification process, there are still many consumers who are concerned about the security of identity verification and whether it will cause privacy leakage. In response to this concern, the marketing manager said, “Darry Ring ID verification ring respects user’s privacy. Once the couples complete the signing of True Love Agreement, the identity information and purchase history will be permanently bound together in an irreversible technical archive in the system.” “Darry Ring does not provide services to modify or delete purchase records. And for the True Love Inquiry System will only be effective if the buyer agrees.”
Through identity verification, True Love Agreement signing and True Love Inquiry System, Darry Ring identity-based ring guards each true love and protects their lifetime romantic love.
The Significance of Darry Ring ID Verification Ring
According to company representatives, the launch of ID Verification Ring is to put into practice the brand philosophy of “One True Love For Life.” By emphasizing the particular qualities of true love through the ID Verification Ring, the company hopes to inspire consumers to be cautious and thoughtful when making your choice, as well as to stay together and remember their initial motivations despite future uncertainties.
In addition, due of the unique ceremony wherein both parties sign a True Love Agreement that cannot be changed for the rest of their lives, Darry Ring became one of the standards by which individuals may test true love. There is no question that the person who is willing to spend his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy a DR diamond ring on you must love you. This is also the reason why Darry Ring is also regarded as the most romantic brand in the world.
As opposed to other diamond companies, Darry Ring ID Verification Ring carries each person’s lovely dreams and aspirations for marriage. The ID Verification Ring is more than simply a diamond ring; it represents a true love culture that has been inspiring more individuals.
Tina Lee
Darry Ring
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Love Never Change | The One & Only