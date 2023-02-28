Inspira Holding, present at ITB Berlin 2023
The company is taking advantage of the occasion to strengthen relationships with partners, network with other professionals, and explore business opportunities
We want to add new partners when it comes to cruises, flights, lifestyle products, payment gateways, and other innovative technology that could enhance our customer experience and drive growth”BERLIN, GERMANY, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel supplier, Inspira Holding is attending the prestigious ITB Berlin 2023, which will take place from March 7th to March 9th at Messe Berlin, Germany. The company will use the occasion to meet other industry professionals, explore new business opportunities, and strengthen relationships with partners and associates worldwide.
“ITB Berlin is a must-attend event not only for us but for anyone in the travel industry," said Eivind Steffensen, Chief Operating Officer at Inspira. "It is a great event to connect with other industry leaders, discover new technology and business opportunities, and stay up-to-date with the latest trends”.
"Inspira is continuing to be a pioneer in developing new travel solutions, and we are especially searching to add new partners when it comes to cruises, flights, lifestyle products, payment gateways, and other innovative technology that could enhance our customer experience and drive business growth”, he also explained.
Attendees will also be able to learn about the Inspira platform, the perfect travel loyalty solution for Closed User Groups and membership programs, travel agents, and more. This platform, as well as other Inspira loyalty solutions, provides access to discounted travel services worldwide, including thousands of exclusive resorts and more than 1.2 million hotels and properties, as well as the recently launched cruise, flight, car rental, and vacation rental booking services.
By joining this summit of travel industry professionals, Inspira reinforces its position as a leading CUG travel loyalty provider operating in the five continents.
About Inspira Holding
Inspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million consumers.
Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.
About ITB Berlin
For more than 50 years, the name ITB has stood worldwide for industry knowledge 365 days a year, networking, and trendsetting events, whether in a virtual, in-person, or hybrid format. Every year in March the world of international tourism gathers at the largest travel trade show, ITB Berlin.
