GMEX Group Wins ‘Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets’ Award

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMEX Group (‘GMEX’), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital, commodities and sustainability markets, is proud to announce that it has won ‘Best Solution for Trading Digital Assets’ at the A-Team TradingTech Insight Europe Awards 2023.

The winners were selected by way of an industry-wide vote and were announced during the TradingTech Summit in London on 28th February 2023. These prestigious awards recognise excellence in trading solutions, services, and consultancy for capital markets, and focus on vendors who provide exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.

GMEX Group is in its tenth anniversary year. While its business started in traditional finance, developing exchange matching engines, clearing, settlement and custodial solutions, the firm was early to get involved in the digital assets space with the launch of GMEX Fusion in 2017, a unique centralised and distributed ledger market infrastructure suite for exchanges and post-trade operators. It now has multiple solutions, including its MultiHub ‘network of networks’ service, which bridges both traditional and digital assets, removing the need to integrate with multiple venues and custodians. This integrates with Pyctor (a recent acquisition from ING), a highly secure digital asset custody solution and blockchain settlement network that is interoperable with multiple public and private blockchains.

Hirander Misra, CEO of GMEX Group said: “We are thrilled to have our success formally recognised with this industry award for offering the best solution for trading digital assets.” He continued, “GMEX Group is a pioneer in the domain of hybrid finance, offering a set of trading and post-trade solutions that support both traditional and digital assets across multiple asset classes, including carbon credits and ESG securities on the same platform infrastructure designed to operate in regulated markets.”

To learn more about the award winners, visit the A-Team Insight website (https://a-teaminsight.com/awards/tradingtech-insight-awards-europe/).

-Ends-

Media Contacts

The Realization Group on behalf of GMEX Group

Alice Ellman-Brown

Tel: +44 (0)7365 224 804

alice.ellman-brown@therealizationgroup.com

pr@gmex-group.com



About GMEX Group

GMEX Group is a leading global market infrastructure provider of sustainable multi-asset exchange trading and post-trade software/Software-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service market infrastructure solutions and “network of networks” digital platform services for worldwide markets. GMEX addresses the end-to-end regulatory, business and technical needs for exchanges and the market participants which harness them by enabling issuance, trading, clearing and settlement across multiple types of traditional, digital and hybrid assets, including carbon credits and ESG securities.

For more information visit www.gmex-group.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.