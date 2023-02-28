LATOKEN, a Leading Global Crypto Exchange, Acted as an IEO and Listing Partner for the Upcoming Primal Network Project
LATOKEN, a leading global crypto exchange, announces the launch of the upcoming Initial Exchange Offering of the Primal Network on its platform with excitement.GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primal Network is Launching IEO on Latoken Exchange on March 3rd 2023. Primal Network, the first delegated blockchain providing multi-chain features with a seamless cross-chain DeFi ecosystem, is launching its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Latoken Exchange in March 2023. The Primal blockchain offers low transaction fees, is community-backed, hyper-scalable, and offers super-fast transactions. The blockchain is also multi-chain compatible, cross-chain bridged, and has a plug-and-play blockchain.
The company's goal is to provide a platform to transact, interact, operate, and manage financial and lifestyle affairs using peer-to-peer systems. Primal’s vision is to power an inclusive global market aided by cryptocurrency and backed by a global community. Primal offers a marketplace and hub for global relations, interactions, and communications. The network's purpose is to promote an unequivocal, safe, and secure financial lifestyle environment worldwide. Primal’s values include progression, reliability, inclusion, maestro, advantage, and lifestyle.
The network envisions a borderless global community where Primal is the bridge to the free flow of activities, transactions, exchanges, and trades online and offline. Primal will offer a decentralized system for daily essentials, answering human needs and wants using innovative technology chains that ensure personal control. Primal offers a seamless trustless flow of transactions and information in the network's circumchain. The platform is engineered from the ground up with measures in place to manage exponential growth and engagement traffic.
Primal’s IEO on Latoken Exchange offers an opportunity to invest in a promising blockchain platform that aims to solve problems faced by other crypto-adopters. The network's features offer a unique value proposition for the global community, making it an exciting investment opportunity for crypto enthusiasts.
To learn more about Primal, please visit their website at primalnetwork.org or connect with their co-founders on LinkedIn:
Opeyemi Adebayo: https://www.linkedin.com/in/opeyemi-adebayo
Wisdom Umukoro: https://www.linkedin.com/in/wisdom-umukoro-1240b3210
Salami Riliwan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/riliwan-salami-2b4428155
Ogboen Uche: http://linkedin.com/in/ogboen-uche-stephen-243b4220b
For further details about Primal IEO, visit the official website of LATOKEN at https://latoken.com/ and follow us on our social media platforms.
About LATOKEN:
Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 300+ IEOs since 2017.
Has over 3.1 million registered users, and over 1 million Android app installations.
Is in the TOP 10 of CoinGecko rank by the number of token pairs and coins listed.
Forbes' Top-30 Remote Employers.
VCTV, a live-streaming panel with high-profile industry leaders, produced over 500 shows to advise traders and investors on how to navigate the crypto world with discussions, news updates, and interviews.
For inquiries contact:
Mohd Salman, SMM Manager
E-mail: ir@latoken.com
SOURCE: LATOKEN
Mohd Salman
LATOKEN
ir@latoken.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other