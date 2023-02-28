Code Breaker Inc. - Canada's Fastest Growing EdTech Consulting Company is Breaking Codes Across Iowa
We believe in investing in students’ well being. We believe in educating the entire child – mind body and soul.
When we reject the performative charade of schooling we develop a culture of risk taking and problem solving. Mistakes are proof we are trying and should be celebrated, not penalized.”CEDAR FALLS, IOWA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daphne McMenemy is inspiring students from Osage and Riceville this week as she continues her book tour across North America. Canada's latest Prime Minister's Award For Teaching Excellence winner celebrates her eighteenth year in education by providing schools visits, professional development, workshops and keynote speeches across North America just weeks after leaving her classroom full-time.
"When we reject the performative charade of schooling we develop a culture of risk taking and problem solving. Mistakes are proof we are trying and should be celebrated, not penalized," Mcmenemy says. "I want students to want to learn. I want them to want to try new things."
For the last ten years, Code Breaker Inc. has been providing professional development in schools and at conferences by founder Brian Aspinall and his team.
"Sometimes the greatest PD is the teacher down the hall," Aspinall says. "Why not learn from educators with experience?"
Brian will be visiting Orange Elementary school in Waterloo, IA on Wednesday, March 1 to work with local students before delivering the morning keynote address in Cedar Falls on Thursday at the Future Ready Summit.
The overriding philosophy behind a teacher leader system is complex, but the ultimate goal is clear – improve student learning. There is no better way to do this than to empower teachers and administrators to lead the effort. The professional learning experts at Central Rivers Area Education Agency have collaborated to put together this series of offerings to support local schools.
Code Breaker Inc. began in 2010 as a consulting business owned and operated by Brian Aspinall. As an elementary educator holding a degree in computer science, Brian sought out to highlight the importance of exposing young people to the principles of coding and computational thinking to prepare them for their rapidly changing future. In 2015 he made the move to higher education where he continues to spread his message.
Following the release of his books Code Breaker and Block Breaker, Brian had an idea for a children’s book, Think Like a Coder, which he ultimately decided to publish under the Code Breaker brand in 2019. That same year, he connected with educator and speaker, Daphne McMenemy, who would soon after publish Gracie with Brian and Code Breaker Inc. His fourth book, Risk Taker, was released under the brand early the following year.
In 2020, Brian saw his consulting business come to a complete stand still as the world faced a global pandemic. On March 13th, 2020, schools across the globe closed their doors, forcing a massive shift in how education and professional development would be delivered for the foreseeable future. Code Breaker Inc. had to pivot to survive.
Brian took on his first publishing project outside the children’s book space with Staying Grounded by Dr. Michael Hynes. After working together on Gracie and informally on Risk Taker, Daphne took on the role of editor for the company. They released their first project just a month later. By the end of 2020, Code Breaker Inc. published 20 books between their Leadership Series and Kid Collection with Aspinall as Founder and CEO and McMenemy as Managing Director.
Code Breaker Inc. has become a consulting and publishing powerhouse in the education space. Offering professional development from an array of backgrounds, experiences, cultures and climates, and providing quality leadership, consulting, keynotes, and workshops, the company embodies its mission statement in every way.
Breaking code isn’t just about programming, it is about disrupting the status quo. It is about challenging social norms. It is about having critical conversations. It is about challenging systematic beliefs. It is about educating the whole child – mind, body, and soul. Code Breaker is a beautifully dangerous invitation to reflect on education.
