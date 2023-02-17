Canada's Fastest Growing EdTech Consulting Company Conquers Colorado
Breaking code isn’t just about programming, it is about disrupting the status quo in education.
We believe all kids can achieve if given a fair chance. Code Breaker is a beautifully dangerous invitation to reflect on education.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Colorado Association of School Executives Winter Leadership Conference, Excellence By Association, is the only conference that brings together public education leaders from every job position in the state during the school year. Featuring timely and valuable sessions, a robust legislative and policy program, and several engaging networking opportunities, the CASE Winter Leadership Conference provides a dose of mid-year motivation and new learning.
This year's program includes Wednesday keynote speaker, Peyton Manning, plus breakout sessions and several opportunities for by-member-for-member learning! Between traditional breakout sessions and a learning session called Member Message, attendees will have more opportunities than ever to learn from one another's experiences and expertise.
On February 21, Code Breaker Inc. will lead a day of learning during the pre-conference. With a morning keynote by founder Brian Aspinall, participants can expect to learn about Computational Thinking, the role of play in schools as well as general discussions focused on assessment and evaluation.
The mission of the Colorado Association of School Executives is to empower Colorado education leaders through advocacy, professional learning, and networking to deliver on the promise of public education.
Code Breaker Inc.'s mission is simple. Engaging students. Well, it is even more than that. We believe in investing in students’ well being. We believe in educating the entire child – mind body and soul. We are working to change parameters to meet the needs of ALL students. We believe that all students can achieve if given a fair chance. We accomplish our goals by creating content. We blog, we tweet, we YouTube, we attend conferences, we lead workshops, we develop professional development programs to meet the needs of full school districts. We are passionate about inspiring educators to create curious seeking individuals in classrooms built on a community of trust, risk-taking and a freedom to fail.
inspire. innovate. lead. teach. learn.
Tuesday, February 21, 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM - CALET Pre-Conference Schedule
8:30 am – 8:45 am (Main Room) - Welcome and Opening Remarks (Josh)
• Josh Allen, CALET President, Director, Technology Architecture and Strategy - Denver Public Schools
8:45 am – 8:55 am (Main Room) - Introducing Platinum Sponsors
8:55 am – 9:55 am (Main Room) - KEYNOTE PRESENTATION (Josh)
• Brian Aspinall - Tedx Speaker, Author, Teacher - Stem/Steam, Technology and Education Innovation Expert
9:55 am – 10:00 am (Main Room) - Introducing Gold Sponsors
10:00 am – 10:30 am (Main Room) - 10:10 Drawing & Break & Vendor Discovery
10:30 am – 11:30 am (Main Room) - MORNING BREAKOUT SESSION (Choose one)
Room #1 I. Humanizing the Student Experience
Workshop 1: Presenter(s): Brian & Daphne - Code Breaker Inc.+ SVVSD Students@ Tables
Working with younger students to help them incorporate skills to technologies in a healthy way that is anchored against the student’s needs. Individualized - human-centric “scaffolding”.
Room #2 I. Humanizing the Staff, Teacher, & Community Experience Workshop 2: Just Do It - Together
Presenter(s): Christine Ravesi-Weinstein - Code Breaker Inc.
11:30 am – 12:15 pm (Main Room) - Break & Vendor Discovery
12:15 pm – 12:30 pm (Main Room) - Drawing & Introducing Gold Sponsors
12:30 pm – 1:30 pm - AFTERNOON BREAKOUT SESSION (Choose one)
Room #1 I. Humanizing the student experience
Workshop 4: From Adversary to Ally
Presenters: Brian Aspinall & Daphne McMenemy - Code Breaker Inc.
Room #2 II. Humanizing the teacher, parent, and community experience
Workshop 5: Humanize the IT Employee Experience
Presenters: Jason Kelsoe (SVVSD), Misa Wagner (SVVSD), Christine Ravesi-Weinstein (Code Breaker Inc.)
1:30 pm – 2:05 pm (Main Room) - Break & Vendor Discovery & 1:45 Drawing
2:05 pm – 2:15 pm (Main Room) - Introducing Gold Sponsors
2:15 pm – 3:00 pm (Main Room) - Deeper Dive - Humanizing Technology: “So what/Now what? Human-centered change to co-create the future”
• Dr. Matthew Joseph (Code Breaker Inc.)
3:00 pm – 3:10 pm (Main Room) - Introducing Platinum Sponsors
3:10 pm – 3:45 pm (Main Room) - Closing Remarks & Drawing
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm (Main Room) - Networking Reception
