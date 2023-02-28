The LOBO Access Platform System Proudly Announces its entry into Amazon Australia

After working alongside Amazon UK, Europe, and USA over the past few years, we are excited to announce we have recently entered the Australian market,"”
— Paul Timson, International Sales Director at LOBO Systems
DERBY, UK, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOBO Systems, the versatile and modular Access Platform System, is proud to announce its official entry into Amazon Australia.

The inquiry came in via an Amazon Reliability Maintenance Engineering (RME) Area Manager who has worked with LOBO within the UK for years and since transferred to an Australian base and wanted to bring the system over too. This is a testament to the quality and reliability of the product. After discussing the new opportunity with the USA head office and gaining their approval for this new site in Australia, the order was officially signed off and placed.

The kit will enhance the company's maintenance operations and improve its overall efficiency by reducing 'downtime' for workers and labour costs.
The LOBO System is a re-configurable work platform that combines the flexibility and strength of traditional scaffolding with the simplicity and mobility of tower systems. It can be configured and adjusted into any shape or size required without the need for tools. Also, LOBO's steel legs and components can be flat-packed and transported easily for storage or utilisation elsewhere.

With the entry of LOBO Systems into Amazon Australia, the company, more so than ever, is committed to providing high-quality and innovative solutions to a wider audience, demonstrating its dedication to growth and expansion.

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

