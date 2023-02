Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023



Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 7/a RURAL HEALTH CARE DELIVERY FUND (STEFANICS/ARMSTRONG)

CS/SB 280 CYBERSECURITY ACT (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

CS/SJR 1/a STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, CA (NEVILLE/STEWART)1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(924) Public Education Department (Helms/Miller)

(950) Higher Education Department (Jorgensen/Macias)For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

CS/HB 95 RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE

(LUJAN/SARIÑANA)

HB 195/a FOREST CONSERVATION ACT AMENDMENTS (MCQUEEN/NIBERT)

SB 391/a WATER TRUST BOARD MEMBERS & APPTS. (CERVANTES)

SB 418 OIL & GAS ACT CHANGES (JARAMILLO)

SB 420 GOV’T UNIT UTILITY SAVINGS CONTRACTS (STEFANICS)

SB 432 LOW-INCOME SOLAR ACT (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

HB 127 EDUCATION ASSISTANT SALARY INCREASE (HERRERA/BACA)

HB 151 NON-TENURE-TRACK FACULTY UNEMPLOYMENT

(TRUJILLO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HB 191/a INCREASE EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFER (DIXON/HEMPHILL)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 303

SB 33 TRIBAL & PUEBLO LAW ENFORCEMENT (SHENDO/LITTLE)

SB 392 GAME & FISH OUTDOOR YOUTH PROGRAMS (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)

SM 46 MESCALERO RESERVATION 150TH ANNIVERSARY (PIRTLE)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83279870726 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 832 7987 0726

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301, (505) 986-4837



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 76 PROCUREMENT CODE CHANGES (TALLMAN)

SB 259 LIQUOR TAX RATES & DIFFERENTIALS (SEDILLO LOPEZ/TALLMAN)

SB 296 MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CHANGES (MOORES/HICKEY)

SB 303 TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT CHANGES (PADILLA)

SB 327 APPROVAL OF ECON DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS (PADILLA)

SB 360 DYED DIESEL FUEL GROSS RECEIPTS (BACA/GONZALES)

SB 14 PHARMACY BENEFITS CHANGES (STEFANICS/THOMSON)

SB 142 NM MINERS LICENSE PLATE (MUÑOZ)

SB 276 MAKE-A-WISH LICENSEE PLATE (GALLEGOS)

SB 284 SPECIAL OLYMPICS LICENSE PLATE (LOPEZ/SHARER)

SB 305 ROUTE 66 LICENSE PLATE (CAMPOS)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

###